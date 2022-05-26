Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 3:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

ONE Bank signs MoU with National Housing Authority

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Desk

ONE Bank signs MoU with National Housing Authority

ONE Bank signs MoU with National Housing Authority

ONE Bank Ltd signed MoU with National Housing Authority at Grihayan Bhaban, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Under the MoU, both parties will work together for digitalization of payment collection and operational management of "Bostibashi Bharabhittik 533 Abashik Flat Project" at Section-11, Mirpur, Dhaka. Flat tenant under this project will be able to pay their monthly rent digitally leveraging OK Wallet platform, online platform and branch network.
Secretary of National Housing Authority Mohammad Ullah and Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited Monzur Mofiz signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.
Chairman of National Housing Authority Md. Delwar Haidar was present in the ceremony. Member (Admin and Finance) of NHA and Additional Secretary of Government Md. Shahjahan Ali, Member (Land and Asset Management) and Additional Secretary of Government Dr. Md. Maynul Hoque Anshary and Member (Engineering and Co-ordination) and Additional Chief Engineer of Government of Public Works Quazi Wasif Ahmad were present in the ceremony. High officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime Bank introduces first-ever 24X5 trade shop
Community Bank launches e-Learning management, community help desk
Training on responsible fishing held in Cox’s Bazar
Centeon Pharma with Eli Lilly to produce insulin
realme launches smartphone 9 4G
DCCI team off to Kolkata to explore new trade opportunities
BCI delegation meets GiZ Country Director
Construction of Dr MA Wazed Miah High-Tech Park begins today


Latest News
Breaching copyright laws: James withdraws cases against Banglalink
Another injured in Saltha clash dies at DMCH
All unregistered hospitals, clinics to be closed within 72 hrs
Russia eases its citizenship requirements for Zaporozhye, Kherson people
PM seeks int'l support in executing Delta Plan
Rain likely in parts of country
Putin to speak at Eurasian Economic Forum Thursday: Kremlin
Mushfiqur, the world's best Test batter
BCL-JCD clash again near High Court
Trader's body recovered in Satkhira
Most Read News
Donald backs Shakib to claim five-wicket haul
Ukraine should give up territory to Russia to reach peace: Kissinger
DU files case over BCL-JCD clash
Ramna Batamul blast case death-row convict Abdul Hye arrested
1st case of monkeypox detected in UAE
Mango sales target 2,000 crore in Naogaon
BCL attacks on female JCD leaders cowardly acts: BNP
Infobip hosts webinar on transforming enterprises' customer experiences
What we know about Texas school mass shooter Salvador Ramos
Texas school shooting: Pupils' lives shattered 2 days before summer break
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft