

ONE Bank signs MoU with National Housing Authority

Under the MoU, both parties will work together for digitalization of payment collection and operational management of "Bostibashi Bharabhittik 533 Abashik Flat Project" at Section-11, Mirpur, Dhaka. Flat tenant under this project will be able to pay their monthly rent digitally leveraging OK Wallet platform, online platform and branch network.

Secretary of National Housing Authority Mohammad Ullah and Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited Monzur Mofiz signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Chairman of National Housing Authority Md. Delwar Haidar was present in the ceremony. Member (Admin and Finance) of NHA and Additional Secretary of Government Md. Shahjahan Ali, Member (Land and Asset Management) and Additional Secretary of Government Dr. Md. Maynul Hoque Anshary and Member (Engineering and Co-ordination) and Additional Chief Engineer of Government of Public Works Quazi Wasif Ahmad were present in the ceremony. High officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.







