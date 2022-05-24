Video
Energy sector set to ensure cyber security: Nasrul Hamid

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Special Correspondent

Power sector is set to frame a specific policy guideline to ensure cyber security of the sector.
"A protocol for ensuring external security as well as cyber security is very essential. You have to create a huge awareness about cyber security", Energy State Minister Nasrul Hamid told the officials while inaugurating a workshop titled: "Cyber Security in Power Sector-Policy and Operational Perspective" at Biduyt Bhaban in the city on Monday.
Bangladesh Power Management Institute (BPMI) organized the workshop for officials of the state-owned power sector entities.
Nasrul said the use of information technology has been increasing day by day in the country's power sector.
"Different devices of the automated system have to be aligned with online communication. So, the risk of cyber threats is increasing. We have to create necessary awareness and achieve the efficiency to face unexpected challenges", he said.
 The function, with BPMI rector Mohsin Chowdhury in the chair, was also addressed by Power Secretary Habibur Rahman.
 Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Professor Kazi Md Rakibul Alam made a keynote presentation on "Fundamental Features of Cyber Security" while managing director of Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) Kausar Ameer Ali on "Scope, Necessity and Policies of Cyber Security in Power Sector" and Microsoft chief information security officer Md Mushfiqur Rahman made presentation on Security in Power Sector-Cyber Threats, Design, Implementation and Monitoring Defensive Zero Trust Architecture.
The state minister said that research and development initiatives should be encouraged in promoting preemptive measures against cyber threat, risk management, facing security threat, and ensuring safety of information and reduction of supply chain risk.



