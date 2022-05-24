BB forms Tk1b MFS refinancing scheme

Bangladesh Bank has formed a Tk1 billion refinancing scheme titled "Digital Microfinance" for customers of mobile financial services (MFS) providers.

The decision was made at the latest board meeting of the central bank recently

At present 13 companies such as bKash, mCash, Rocket and upay are providing financial services through mobile banking in the country. The postal department's service "Nagad" excluded in the scheme.

According to senior officer in the Bangladesh Bank (BB) loans under refinancing scheme ranging from Tk500 to Tk20,000 will be only eligible to customers on the basis of various criteria. The interest rate is 9 per cent and the term is a maximum of three months.

A senior central bank official said only those banks which are offering mobile banking services will be able to avail of finance from this fund and MFS institutions which do not have affiliation with banks will enter into an agreement with any bank.

He added that a bank would receive funds for a period of three months on the basis of an agreement with the central bank. New funds will have to be received by repaying the previous debt after three months on the basis of the contract.

In March this year, a record transaction of Tk7.7 trillion took place in the mobile banking sector. Earlier, in January, customers transacted Tk733.9 billion - by far the second highest transaction in mobile banking in a single month.

In May last year, the third highest transaction in mobile banking was Tk712.47 billion according to the updated statistics of the BB.

A bKash official said only customers who have joined the MFS provider through a biometric system are getting a digital loan from City Bank. Only those who are using the bKash app and do various types of transactions regularly are getting priority in availing of the loans.

"As a result, those who have become customers in a conventional way with national identity cards, are not getting loans now. As well as those who are not using the app, will not get a loan," he added.

The MFS official said for those who have completed registration in the traditional way and become customers, bKash authorities are taking initiative to re-register them through an electronic biometric system.

As a result, many more customers will qualify for the loan. Besides, they have taken the initiative to bring those who have become customers under the conventional system under the loan facility. The Bangladesh Bank has been contacted for this.

Customers can be given loans only after completing e-KYC through a biometric system the central bank guideline says.





