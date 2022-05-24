Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB forms Tk1b MFS refinancing scheme

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has formed a Tk1 billion refinancing scheme titled "Digital Microfinance" for customers of mobile financial services (MFS) providers.
The decision was made at the latest board meeting of the central bank recently
At present 13 companies such as bKash, mCash, Rocket and upay are providing financial services through mobile banking in the country. The postal department's service "Nagad" excluded in the scheme.
According to senior officer in the Bangladesh Bank (BB) loans under refinancing scheme ranging from Tk500 to Tk20,000 will be only eligible to customers on the basis of various criteria. The interest rate is 9 per cent and the term is a maximum of three months.
A senior central bank official said only those banks which are offering mobile banking services will be able to avail of finance from this fund and MFS institutions which do not have affiliation with banks will enter into an agreement with any bank.
He added that a bank would receive funds for a period of three months on the basis of an agreement with the central bank. New funds will have to be received by repaying the previous debt after three months on the basis of the contract.
In March this year, a record transaction of Tk7.7 trillion took place in the mobile banking sector. Earlier, in January, customers transacted Tk733.9 billion - by far the second highest transaction in mobile banking in a single month.
In May last year, the third highest transaction in mobile banking was Tk712.47 billion according to the updated statistics of the BB.
A bKash official said only customers who have joined the MFS provider through a biometric system are getting a digital loan from City Bank. Only those who are using the bKash app and do various types of transactions regularly are getting priority in availing of the loans.
"As a result, those who have become customers in a conventional way with national identity cards, are not getting loans now. As well as those who are not using the app, will not get a loan," he added.
The MFS official said for those who have completed registration in the traditional way and become customers, bKash authorities are taking initiative to re-register them through an electronic biometric system.
As a result, many more customers will qualify for the loan. Besides, they have taken the initiative to bring those who have become customers under the conventional system under the loan facility. The Bangladesh Bank has been contacted for this.
Customers can be given loans only after completing e-KYC through a biometric system the central bank guideline says.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
StanChart gets int'l accolade as Best CSR Bank
Exim Bank gets letter of appreciation for disbursing incentive in agri-sector
Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation
ONE Bank signs MoU with National Housing Authority
Asian markets rise as Biden ‘considers’ lifting China tariffs
Energy sector set to ensure cyber security: Nasrul Hamid
Banks asked not to issue forex for their staff training abroad
BB forms Tk1b MFS refinancing scheme


Latest News
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Woman killed in Barisal road accident
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft