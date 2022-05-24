Travel resurgences on easing of restrictions in Asia Pacific

Mastercard Economics Institute's Travel 2022: Trends and Transitions report delivers critical insights about the global state of travel in a less restricted, post-vaccine chapter of the covid-19 pandemic era.

The research reveals that after a turbulent two years, for the first time since the pandemic, global leisure and business flight bookings surpassed pre-pandemic levels, signaling a key milestone in the global travel recovery1.

The report compares the current state of global travel to two key inflection points: the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, and trends from the period when border restrictions began to ease and international travel resumed across most geographies, says a press release.

The report dives into key elements of the traveler journey: the tailwinds propelling travel recovery, consumer considerations when making travel-related purchasing decisions, and macroeconomic trends such as inflation, hybrid work, healthcare risks, and geopolitical disruptions that could influence the travel recovery.

Key findings include: Reopening of borders puts Asia back on the tourist map: If flight booking trends continue at their current pace, an estimated 430 million more passengers in Asia-Pacific will fly in 2022 compared to last year. The travel outlook for the region is optimistic even with markets across North Asia and mainland China yet to relax border measures.

Pent-up demand is expected to fuel the travel recovery: The loosening of travel restrictions and reopening of borders after 2 years has sparked a surge in demand for both inbound and outbound travel. Consumers are releasing their excess savings on travel, and Australia contributed to a nearly 200% increase in flight bookings to Indonesia in 2022 when its borders opened.

Travel spending swings towards experiences4 over things: For the majority of the year, international tourists were seen spending more on experiences rather than things when in destination. In Asia, Singapore recorded one of the highest international tourist spending on experiences in destination globally, with a 60% increase in spending from pre-pandemic levels through March 2022. Other markets across the region, however, revealed a more mixed picture, with low levels of inbound tourism seen in Indonesia and South Korea, whose borders opened in April 2022.

Choice of travel destinations influenced by mobility restrictions: Since the onset of the pandemic, trends reveal that people have been favouring travel destinations that are less complex to navigate amidst confusing entry and quarantine requirements, travel restrictions, and testing procedures. As such, the U.S. remained the most popular choice for Asia Pacific travellers, followed by Australia, Singapore, U.K., and Canada.

The cost of travel remains elevated across the region due to supply chain disruption and higher operating costs: Travel deficits triggered by the pandemic have resulted in higher fares for travelers in Asia Pacific compared to their global counterparts. The average airfares in Asia Pacific remain elevated - roughly 11% and 27% above 2019 levels in Australia and Singapore respectively - due to supply-side constraints such as air transportation employment, which continues to remain below pre-pandemic levels across the region.

Domestic spending picks up momentum across hard-hit transportation industries: As people were relying on domestic modes of transportation for mobility during the pandemic, the spending on auto rentals and tolls consistently exceeded 2019 levels throughout the past two years. Fuel spending has steadily increased in Singapore, Hong Kong, The Philippines, and Australia. Public transportation and cruise lines have also firmly stepped back onto the road to recovery, after an initial slow start due to restrictions surrounding group travel.

Beyond border closures, the work-from-home culture influenced flight bookings: Business flight bookings underperformed in markets with the most work-from-home labor forces. Countries with robust internet access are significantly more likely to have a work-from-home labor force. Whereas in Nigeria, Bangladesh, and India, where less than 25% of the population has internet access, more people are back in the office at typical pre-pandemic levels.

"Despite a delayed recovery, and numerous risks such as inflation impacting discretionary spending, travelers in Asia Pacific have demonstrated a strong desire to return to travel," said David Mann, Chief Economist, Asia Pacific and Middle East Africa of the Mastercard Economics Institute.

"2022 will prove to be a significant year for the travel industry in Asia Pacific. As border restrictions relax we have witnessed an accelerated return to travel that indicates cause for optimism, with the region poised to swiftly catch up with the rest of the world."





