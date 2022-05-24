Video
Imo launches homepage prompt feature

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Imo launched a new homepage prompt feature that will allow the users to easily notice their logged-in devices and identify potential security risks, including hacking issues. This feature enables a homepage prompt (of multi-device login) to strengthen its anti-hacking initiatives and create a healthy communication space for the users.      
Since some of the users often use more than one device, it is advisable that they manage these devices properly to avoid any untoward incident like hacking. With the homepage prompt feature, users will be able to enjoy improved security in device management; hence, the same account can be used on different devices in a more secure way, says a press release.
This new feature will help users to stay safe as it shows multi-device login status on the homepage, a conspicuous place, to the users. If there are two or more devices (including PC and mobile devices) logging in to one imo account at the same time, the imo app will display the prompt of how many devices are currently logged in at the top of the chat page.
In that case, users can click the prompt box to go directly to the Devices Management page to view online, offline (historical) login devices, login locations, and the logged imo version.
In case, if any unknown device is found to be logged in, the user can delete the particular device immediately and protect his/her information from being hacked. Once you delete a particular device, it will require re-authentication to log in again with that device.


