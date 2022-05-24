Video
ACI Motors unveils motorbike R15 V4 and FZ-X

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

ACI Motors unveiled the R15 V4, a motorcycle in the premium sports segment and the FZ-X on 21 May 2022 in a gorgeous ceremony at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka as a following trend.
With the new sports look, the R15 V4 offers customers all the latest features including Quick Shifter, Traction Control System, USD Suspension.
On the other hand FZ-X became top in the list of customers favorites with a new retro look. Moreover, this new enchanting  model with LED headlights, tail lights, side stands with engine cut-off switch and other modern features including LCD meter. Both the model R15 V4 and FZ-X are also feature of Yamaha's new addition with the Yamaha Y connect app which is Bluetooth connectivity apps.
ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha Motorcycle in Bangladesh. ACI started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited. Yamaha has more than 93 no. of 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) dealer points across the country. Yamaha brings modern technology based motorcycle every year in the market for its customers, says a press release.


