vivo launches smartphone Y01

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, Monday announced the launch of its latest Y series smartphone, vivo Y01, in Bangladesh.

Priced at: 9,990, the device is also available at vivo's e-commerce site: https://shop.vivo.com/bd Available in trendy colors of Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue in all retail channels across the country, says a press release.

The smartphone boasts a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display along with a massive 5000mAh Battery. The Y01 offers a great range of features and comes with an affordable price tag.

David Li, Product Director of vivo Bangladesh, said, "vivo understands the needs of the consumers and is always coming up with innovative devices. There is a huge demand for an all-rounder device which is equipped with all top features and is reasonably priced. With the debut of Y01, we are broadening our offering to consumers. The Y series is known for giving a wonderful inexpensive range of devices."

The Y series is much loved by the youth especially because of the wide range of devices equipped with premium features under the affordable price category. The Y01 is a perfect choice for the youth, who are looking for a reliable device with great brilliant features at an affordable price range.

The Y01 flaunts an 8.28mm thin body equipped with a stylish 3D back cover giving it a trendy look. It looks stunning with a super slim body and offers a comfortable grip. Even with a massive battery and processor, the smartphone feels extremely lightweight and weighs only 178g.The 6.51-inch Halo Full View Display offers a great streaming experience.













