Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad offers special discounts on healthcare payments

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Business Desk

Customers will get special discounts, making payment for checkup fees through Nagad at several hospitals, mental health centers and dental care in the country.
The Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad is currently offering a variety of discounts on the payment of routine health care for the customer. These offers of varying duration will be available throughout the year, says a press release.
From now on, Nagad customers will get a discount of up to BDT 2,350 on Nagad payments for special health checkups at United Hospital. Customers will be able to enjoy this offer at United Hospital till 31st May. In that case, customers are required to make the payment using Nagad App or the merchant's account through USSD *167#. This offer can be availed more than once.
Apart from this, for routine health checkups of customers or their loved ones, customers can purchase a health card of BDT 1,000 from Sakib 75 Health Care and enjoy a discount of BDT 600 if they make the payment through Nagad.  This offer can be availed multiple times till 15th July 2022. They can simply purchase a Health Card through the merchant's website and make a payment through the 'Nagad' app or by dialing USSD *167#.
In addition, many customers now take physiotherapy to treat chronic diseases, such as rheumatism and paralysis. With that in mind, Nagad is offering up to a 25 percent discount on certain services at Dhaka City Physiotherapy Hospital. The offer will run until 15 July 2022. In that case, customers must make the payment using Nagad app or USSD*167#.
Also, customers at Zaynax Health can get a 20 percent discount on all sorts of healthcare by making the payment with Nagad, which will be valid through July 15. Customers are required to make the payment using the Nagad app or USSD *167 # or online via the Zaynax Health website or app to obtain discounts.
Besides, customers will be able to enjoy up to 50 percent discount on specific dental treatments at the 'Dental Pixel hospital' on Nagad payment till 15th July 2022. The offer can only be availed by making a payment to Dental Pixel's merchant account or QR using Nagad app or by dialing USSD *167#.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
StanChart gets int'l accolade as Best CSR Bank
Exim Bank gets letter of appreciation for disbursing incentive in agri-sector
Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation
ONE Bank signs MoU with National Housing Authority
Asian markets rise as Biden ‘considers’ lifting China tariffs
Energy sector set to ensure cyber security: Nasrul Hamid
Banks asked not to issue forex for their staff training abroad
BB forms Tk1b MFS refinancing scheme


Latest News
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Woman killed in Barisal road accident
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft