Nagad offers special discounts on healthcare payments

Customers will get special discounts, making payment for checkup fees through Nagad at several hospitals, mental health centers and dental care in the country.

The Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad is currently offering a variety of discounts on the payment of routine health care for the customer. These offers of varying duration will be available throughout the year, says a press release.

From now on, Nagad customers will get a discount of up to BDT 2,350 on Nagad payments for special health checkups at United Hospital. Customers will be able to enjoy this offer at United Hospital till 31st May. In that case, customers are required to make the payment using Nagad App or the merchant's account through USSD *167#. This offer can be availed more than once.

Apart from this, for routine health checkups of customers or their loved ones, customers can purchase a health card of BDT 1,000 from Sakib 75 Health Care and enjoy a discount of BDT 600 if they make the payment through Nagad. This offer can be availed multiple times till 15th July 2022. They can simply purchase a Health Card through the merchant's website and make a payment through the 'Nagad' app or by dialing USSD *167#.

In addition, many customers now take physiotherapy to treat chronic diseases, such as rheumatism and paralysis. With that in mind, Nagad is offering up to a 25 percent discount on certain services at Dhaka City Physiotherapy Hospital. The offer will run until 15 July 2022. In that case, customers must make the payment using Nagad app or USSD*167#.

Also, customers at Zaynax Health can get a 20 percent discount on all sorts of healthcare by making the payment with Nagad, which will be valid through July 15. Customers are required to make the payment using the Nagad app or USSD *167 # or online via the Zaynax Health website or app to obtain discounts.

Besides, customers will be able to enjoy up to 50 percent discount on specific dental treatments at the 'Dental Pixel hospital' on Nagad payment till 15th July 2022. The offer can only be availed by making a payment to Dental Pixel's merchant account or QR using Nagad app or by dialing USSD *167#.





















