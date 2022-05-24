

Graduation of teachers under British Council's project held

This graduation ceremony was organised for the third time this year at the following Primary Teacher's Training Institutes (PTIs): Dhaka, Gazipur, Sherpur, Jashore, Barishal, Gopalganj, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, and Moulvibazar.

Alamgir Mohammed Mansurul Alam, Director General, Directorate of Primary Education (DPE), graced the graduation ceremony held at the Dhaka PTI.

The teachers who have received training under this arrangement are the third group of Bangladeshi primary teachers, who embarked on their 14-week professional development journey started from 13 February 2022. They were presented with their certificates, which was a recognition for all their hard work and dedication they put into this journey for the last several months, on 19 May.

It is mentionable that TMTE is a large-scale project with the aim of improving the English language proficiency and teaching practice of over 2,000 primary teachers across multiple cohorts of training. As part of this cohort, British Council has trained over 400 primary teachers in ten districts, who will go on to provide improved, quality English training in their schools across the country.

Both the British Council and the Directorate of Primary Education are hopeful about this project and they will continue this programme for providing necessary training to the primary teachers in more PTIs across the country next year with a view to improving the existing teaching methods.

















