Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Youth Leadership Center invites applications for 5th cohort

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

Youth Leadership Center invites applications for 5th cohort

Youth Leadership Center invites applications for 5th cohort

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) Ventures has launched a new cohort for young entrepreneurs to help them make their mark in the business world.
After completing four cohorts, BYLC Ventures started taking applications for its fifth cohort on May 19.
BYLC Ventures was launched in 2019 to help young founders give shape to their entrepreneurial initiatives.
The accelerator programme's goals include funding the most promising founders in Bangladesh and supporting their leadership capabilities, business acumen, and business ideas.
The winning teams of BYLC Ventures Cohort 5 will receive seed funding of Tk8 lakh with the option of a further Tk 20 lakh in additional investment.
They will also have access to a co-working space, mentoring, and a rigorous accelerator curriculum for six months.
Twenty startups have received seed funding and training from BYLC Ventures since its inception. They created employment opportunities for over 300 people and generated combined revenue of more than Tk3 crore.
"Young entrepreneurs continue to struggle to find a strong footing and get the right support to take their business forward," says Barisha Rabbe, senior manager at BYLC Ventures.
"We provide the ideal platform for young entrepreneurs. Apart from mentorship and networking support, we help them grow and scale their ideas into sustainable businesses," he added.
Applications for the fifth cohort are open until June 24.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
StanChart gets int'l accolade as Best CSR Bank
Exim Bank gets letter of appreciation for disbursing incentive in agri-sector
Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation
ONE Bank signs MoU with National Housing Authority
Asian markets rise as Biden ‘considers’ lifting China tariffs
Energy sector set to ensure cyber security: Nasrul Hamid
Banks asked not to issue forex for their staff training abroad
BB forms Tk1b MFS refinancing scheme


Latest News
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Woman killed in Barisal road accident
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft