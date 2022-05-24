

Youth Leadership Center invites applications for 5th cohort

After completing four cohorts, BYLC Ventures started taking applications for its fifth cohort on May 19.

BYLC Ventures was launched in 2019 to help young founders give shape to their entrepreneurial initiatives.

The accelerator programme's goals include funding the most promising founders in Bangladesh and supporting their leadership capabilities, business acumen, and business ideas.

The winning teams of BYLC Ventures Cohort 5 will receive seed funding of Tk8 lakh with the option of a further Tk 20 lakh in additional investment.

They will also have access to a co-working space, mentoring, and a rigorous accelerator curriculum for six months.

Twenty startups have received seed funding and training from BYLC Ventures since its inception. They created employment opportunities for over 300 people and generated combined revenue of more than Tk3 crore.

"Young entrepreneurs continue to struggle to find a strong footing and get the right support to take their business forward," says Barisha Rabbe, senior manager at BYLC Ventures.

"We provide the ideal platform for young entrepreneurs. Apart from mentorship and networking support, we help them grow and scale their ideas into sustainable businesses," he added.

Applications for the fifth cohort are open until June 24. -UNB

















