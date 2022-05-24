Video
Additional tax on non-essential, luxurious items likely

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Business Correspondent

The government is likely to slap additional taxes on import of luxurious and non-essential items with a view to tackling on-going reserve depletion amid global commodity price spiral.
Along with slapping additional taxes, the government may also ban imports of some luxurious and non-essential items to overcome the economic concerns and supply shortage across the globe induced mainly by Ukraine war.
The finance ministry, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Bangladesh Bank (BB) have agreed in this regard to contain imports amid concern of economic crisis, according to sources.
The NBR was preparing a list of luxurious and non-essential items on which higher taxes would be slapped for their importation.
The senior officials in the finance ministry, the central bank and NBR held a number of meetings on the recent economic situation in recent times to devise strategies to tackle the situation as a number of other South Asian countries are also going through similar stress.
NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, however, denied disclosing anything on the issue.
On May 19, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the commerce ministry, the finance ministry and the Bangladesh Bank to come up with comprehensive measures within two to three days against the volatile dollar market and skyrocketing commodity prices.
'For example, we import fruits worth Tk 8,000 crore to Tk 9000 crore annually. We have seasonal fruits like mangoes and jackfruits in abundance in this month of Jyaistha and thus reduce imports of fruits imposing high taxes, cabinet secretary said after the meeting.
A senior official of the central bank told The Daily Observer on Monday that the taxation measures would be taken to contain the soaring imports in line with the BB's measures in this regard.
'We are in a situation where we do not need import of luxurious and non-essential items,' he said. 'The government will check imports soon by slapping additional taxes on such items,' he said.
The BB official also hoped that the country's imports would come within a tolerable range within the next couple of months.
Asked about the initiative to increase taxes on the items, former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Mazid told, 'I believe that the government would take taxation measures based on the global market situation, local market demand and overall capacity of the country.'
After the collapse of Sri Lankan's economy, another South Asian country Pakistan banned import of 38 non-essential luxury items in an austerity move to help boost the country's faltering economy.
Cash-strapped Pakistan has been hit by a storm of crippling debt, dwindling foreign currency reserves and galloping inflation.  The currency hit a historic low on Thursday, with 200 rupees fetching $ 1.
Amid the decline in the country's foreign exchange reserves by over $ 6 billion to $ 41.92 billion on Thursday from $ 48.06 billion in last August, the Bangladesh Bank has already imposed high margin on L/Cs for importing luxurious and non-necessary goods.
The county's central bank also devalued the exchange rate of taka against US dollar.


