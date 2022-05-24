Tripura, Mizoram seek to ferry essentials via Bangladesh

Northeastern Indian states of Tripura and Mizoram have approached the union External Affairs Ministry to bring essential supplies and transport fuels via Bangladesh as the rail links have been cut off for the past nine days.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled all goods and passenger trains till June following unprecedented landslides triggered by uninterrupted rains in Assam's Dima Hasao district. NFR's Lumding-Badarpur single line railway route via Dima Hasao mountainous district connects Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the southern part of Assam with the rest of the country.

According to NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer, Sabyasachi De, in the hill section under Lumding Division, all trains were cancelled till June or until restoration of railway lines, which were disrupted due to the heavy rains and landslides on May 14.

Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Department Director Tapan Kumar Das said that the state government has already approached the External Affairs Ministry to take up the matter with Bangladesh government to bring essentials and transport fuels including petrol to meet the requirement of the state.

"We can ferry essentials and transport fuels using the Dawki (in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya) - Bangladesh-Kailashahar (northern Tripura) route. Few years back also the essentials and fuels were transported through the same route," Das told IANS on Sunday. The official said that there are stocks of fuels and essentials in the state now but as the railway authorities have cancelled trains for a longer period, we have taken alternative arrangements to meet the requirement.

"Efforts are on to transport essentials, transport fuels and other basic items by road via Assam and Meghalaya. We are in touch with the Assam and Meghalaya governments. But these supplies are not adequate for the longer period," Das said. -IANS













