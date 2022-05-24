Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tripura, Mizoram seek to ferry essentials via Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273

Northeastern Indian states of Tripura and Mizoram have approached the union External Affairs Ministry to bring essential supplies and transport fuels via Bangladesh as the rail links have been cut off for the past nine days.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled all goods and passenger trains till June following unprecedented landslides triggered by uninterrupted rains in Assam's Dima Hasao district. NFR's Lumding-Badarpur single line railway route via Dima Hasao mountainous district connects Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the southern part of Assam with the rest of the country.
According to NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer, Sabyasachi De, in the hill section under Lumding Division, all trains were cancelled till June or until restoration of railway lines, which were disrupted due to the heavy rains and landslides on May 14.
Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Department Director Tapan Kumar Das said that the state government has already approached the External Affairs Ministry to take up the matter with Bangladesh government to bring essentials and transport fuels including petrol to meet the requirement of the state.
"We can ferry essentials and transport fuels using the Dawki (in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya) - Bangladesh-Kailashahar (northern Tripura) route. Few years back also the essentials and fuels were transported through the same route," Das told IANS on Sunday. The official said that there are stocks of fuels and essentials in the state now but as the railway authorities have cancelled trains for a longer period, we have taken alternative arrangements to meet the requirement.
"Efforts are on to transport essentials, transport fuels and other basic items by road via Assam and Meghalaya. We are in touch with the Assam and Meghalaya governments. But these supplies are not adequate for the longer period," Das said.    -IANS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
StanChart gets int'l accolade as Best CSR Bank
Exim Bank gets letter of appreciation for disbursing incentive in agri-sector
Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation
ONE Bank signs MoU with National Housing Authority
Asian markets rise as Biden ‘considers’ lifting China tariffs
Energy sector set to ensure cyber security: Nasrul Hamid
Banks asked not to issue forex for their staff training abroad
BB forms Tk1b MFS refinancing scheme


Latest News
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Woman killed in Barisal road accident
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft