Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

85 engrs get IEB lifetime, posthumous awards

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), the most prestigious national professional organisation in the country, on its 74th anniversary, felicitated engineering leaders by awarding 'Lifetime and Posthumous Awards' who have led and contributed to the IEB.
A grand ceremony in this regard was held at the Auditorium of the IEB Head Quarter in the capital's Ramna on Sunday (May 21, 2022) afternoon while Engr Mosharraf Hossain, MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League was present as the Chief Guest.
The programme was presided over by Engr Md Nurul Huda, President, IEB, whereas Former President of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) and Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Secretary Engr Md Abdus Sabur was present as the special guest of honour.
A total of 17 engineers including Engineer MA Jabbar, Founder President of IEB, Engineer Rafiq Uddin Ahmed and Prof Dr Jamilur Reza Chowdhury were posthumously honoured for their role in nation building and development of engineers.
Besides, Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir, Engineer Sirajul Majid Mamun, Engineer Delwar Majumder and a total of 68 engineers were awarded lifetime achievement awards.
The chief guest handed over the Lifetime and Posthumous Awards to veteran engineers selected by IEB Executive Committee and Central Council.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
85 engrs get IEB lifetime, posthumous awards
Save rivers, environment to protect biodiversity: Green activists
Rangpur Hi-Tech Park in the offing
Marriage among barriers for women
Birthday wishes pour in as Radwan Mujib turns 42
CUET VC Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam
Rehabilitation fetches pleasant to obstetric fistula patients
Inauguraion of a week-long food festival titled 'Silk Road


Latest News
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Woman killed in Barisal road accident
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft