85 engrs get IEB lifetime, posthumous awards

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), the most prestigious national professional organisation in the country, on its 74th anniversary, felicitated engineering leaders by awarding 'Lifetime and Posthumous Awards' who have led and contributed to the IEB.

A grand ceremony in this regard was held at the Auditorium of the IEB Head Quarter in the capital's Ramna on Sunday (May 21, 2022) afternoon while Engr Mosharraf Hossain, MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League was present as the Chief Guest.

The programme was presided over by Engr Md Nurul Huda, President, IEB, whereas Former President of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) and Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Secretary Engr Md Abdus Sabur was present as the special guest of honour.

A total of 17 engineers including Engineer MA Jabbar, Founder President of IEB, Engineer Rafiq Uddin Ahmed and Prof Dr Jamilur Reza Chowdhury were posthumously honoured for their role in nation building and development of engineers.

Besides, Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir, Engineer Sirajul Majid Mamun, Engineer Delwar Majumder and a total of 68 engineers were awarded lifetime achievement awards.

The chief guest handed over the Lifetime and Posthumous Awards to veteran engineers selected by IEB Executive Committee and Central Council.