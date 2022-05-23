People’s Leasing depositors seek  PM’s help to get back money

The depositors of People's Leasing and Financial Services on Sunday sought attention of Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina to get their money back as many of them have died due to

heart attack over the uncertainty of their deposited money.

The managing director of the financial institution is PK Halder, who is currently in Indian jail.

About 6,000 individuals have been going through unbearable hardship for not getting back their deposited money and many of depositors have died due to various reasons including heart attacks over the uncertainty of getting back their deposited money, several depositors came up with the comments while they formed a human chain after a press briefing at the National Press Club on Sunday.

The press conference was organized by the Depositors' Council at People's Leasing and Finance Company on behalf of about 6,000 individuals and small depositors. After the press conference, the investors held a human chain in front of the press club seeking the attention and intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to get back their deposited money.

They made two demands from press conference and human chain. The depositors sought the intervention and co-operation of the Prime Minister to get the deposit back in People's Leasing.











