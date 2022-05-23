Video
Monday, 23 May, 2022
Front Page

Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

TOKYO, May 22: President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday (May 22) to launch a plan for greater US economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region.
On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Biden is to meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the "Quad," another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.
Biden met with Japanese business leaders, including the president of Toyota Motor Corp, at the ambassador's residence in Tokyo shortly after arriving, said a person familiar with the matter.
On Monday, he is to call on Emperor Naruhito before talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He and Kishida are expected to discuss Japan's plans to expand its military
    capabilities and reach in response to China's growing might.
Biden on Monday plans to roll out the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a programme to bind regional countries more closely through common standards in areas including supply-chain resilience, clean energy, infrastructure and digital trade.
Washington has lacked an economic pillar to its Indo-Pacific engagement since former president Donald Trump quit a multinational trade agreement now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, leaving the field open to China to expand its influence.
But the IPEF is unlikely to include binding commitments.    -REUTERS


