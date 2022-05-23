Overuse of gastric drugs lead to gastric ulcers: Experts  

Excessive intake of gastric medicine is increasing the risk of various complex diseases including cancer. Physicians think that a policy must be in place to stop the excessive use of gastric medicine.

Physicians said this at a seminar which was organized on the side effects of excessive intake gastric medicine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Sunday.

Speaking as chief guest at the seminar, Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, said, "It is possible to prevent complex diseases including cancer by changing our food habit and lifestyle. Excessive addiction to mobile phones and excessive consumption of fast food is creating various complications. We see that people of the country buy medicines on the streets as they buy other goods. Many go to the pharmacy to buy expensive medicine. In the current situation as much as we are taking antibiotics, more people will die than coronavirus due to overuse of antibiotics in the country by 2050."

He also called for adherence to hygiene rules to prevent coronavirus and also told everyone to be careful about Monkeypox.

Dr Rajibul Alam, Prof of the Department of Gastroenterology, said, 'Most of the gastric medicines are being sold without prescription. If the patient has a little headache, back pain and other complications, the pharmacy shopkeepers give medicine for gastric along with pain killers. In this case, if you drink a little water or use some mild medicine, this problem can be solved. It can cause gastric cancer, amnesia and even low calcium and magnesium."

"If the patient needs it, doctor must prescribe such medicine. But it is important to reduce its use unnecessarily. Without a doctor's prescription selling medicine for gastric should be prohibited," he said.

The keynote was presented by Rajibul Alam and Sharbindu Kanti Sinha Assistant Prof of Pharmacology.











