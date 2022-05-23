Floods receding in Sylhet, Sunamganj

The overall flood situation in the cities and low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts started improving as the flash flood water started receding.

In this situation, most people of the area have been facing misery due to lack of pure drinking water and food supply as most people have lost the food grain stocked for livelihood.

At the same time, the people have been affected with water-borne diseases that started spreading in the area due to waste contaminated water, according to the reports of our correspondent from the districts.

Meanwhile, water level of the River Jamuna continues to rise in Sirajganj's Shahzadpur upazila and the Punarvoba River in Gomostapur upazila of Chapainawabganj district. Water level of the rivers of Nterokona is still increasing and the trend may continue, according to the Met Office forecast.

In this situation, the people of the flood affected areas of the districts have

demanded adequate supply of fresh water and food items for saving the distressed people.

According to the forecast of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), water level of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend which may continue in next 24 hours.

It forecast that the steady state of the Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar rivers of northern region may continue in next 24 hours. Except the Surma and Kushiyara, rising trend of major rivers of the north-eastern region in the Upper Meghna basin will continue and may rise rapidly at some places in next 24 hours.

The flood situation at some places of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts may improve, while it may slightly deteriorate at some low lying places of Netrokona district in the north-eastern region in next 24 hours.

The Storm Warning Center (SWC) under the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (Met office) stated that trough of Low extended from Bihar to Northeast Bay across West Bengal and Southern part of Bangladesh persists.

It forecast that rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Our Correspondent from Sylhet reports that the residents of different areas of Sylhet city have been under water blockade for last five days. Due to heavy rains and steep slopes, water of Surma River overflows and enters different parts of the city. Due to the rising water level of the Surma River, water levels of various canals and streams flowing through the city could not get down.

The water levels have started receding since Saturday night but misery still remains.

Although the water started receding on Sunday, some areas are still waterlogged. Residents of those areas are in trouble. As the water recedes and the water stays in the same place for some time, a rotting odor starts coming out mixed with the water. It was seen on the spot that water has started receding in Shahjalal sub-city, Jatarpur, Taltala, Jamtala, Manipuri Rajbari areas of the city. Although the water in the main roads has decreased, there is still water inside the neighborhoods. Logged water has remained in the same place for a few days and has turned black due to rotten waste. There is a strong smell coming out of them. According to the Water Development Board, water of two rivers in Sylhet is still flowing over the danger line. The water level of Surma has increased by 4cm at Kanaighat point from Saturday evening till 9:00am on Sunday. However, water of the river remains unchanged at Sylhet point.

On the other hand, water level of the Kushiyara continues to rise in Fenchuganj. However, overall flood situation in Sylhet slightly improving. However, due to the rising water level in Kushiyara, there is a danger that Fenchuganj and Balaganj may be flooded again.

Along with the recession of water level, incidence of water-borne diseases has increased in Sylhet due to floods, said Dr SM Shahriar, a civil surgeon in Sylhet.

"We have already formed 140 medical teams to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases," he said, adding that they are working to serve the flood victims in different upazilas.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mojibur Rahman said there was no crisis of relief. Around 325 metric tonnes of rice, Tk 15 lakh in cash and 5,000 packets of dry food had been distributed among the flood victims till Sunday. "We still have enough relief. Everyone will be given relief in phases."

Our correspondent from Sunamganj reports that due to two consecutive rainless days, water levels in the low-lying and flood affected areas started receding. At the same time, the upstream onrush from hilly areas also reduced slightly. It results declining of water levels in the rivers of the district.

According to BWDB officials, water level in Chhatak and Doarabazar upazilas is receding continuously. But, water level of the Surma at Chhatak is still flowing above 97cm of the danger line.

According to the BWDB officials, water level is increasing in the Jauabazar, Gobindaganj, Sayedergaon and Singchapoir area in Chhatak. More than one lkah people of Chhatak, Doarabazar, Bishwamvarpur, Tahirpur and Sunamganj are still remaining water confined. Water level is still increasing in the rivers of Dirai, Shalla, Shantiganj and Jamalganj upazila.











