Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:40 PM
Hasina felicitates Anthony Albanese

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 325
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated the Australian Labour Party leader Anthony
    Norman Albanese on his party's triumph in the federal elections, calling for cooperation in clean energy, maritime security, ocean governance and blue economy.
"I, on behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my own behalf extend heartiest congratulations to Leader of the Australian Labour Party Anthony Norman Albanese, on his Party's victory in the Federal elections," in a felicitation letter addressing the Australian leader, she said on Sunday.
The Prime Minister expressed her deep trust mentioning that the victory manifested the Australian people's confidence in the party under Anthony Norman Albanese's stewardship to lead the country towards inclusiveness, peace and prosperity, a  release of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
Sheikh Hasina reiterated, "Our relations have deepened and the ties have become more robust with time through increasing cooperation in diverse areas of trade, economy, culture and education. We have immense potential for cooperation in clean energy, maritime security, ocean governance and blue economy."
She recalled with gratitude Australia's bipartisan support towards Bangladesh's independence and generous assistance since establishing diplomatic relations.
As the two countries observe 50 years of friendship, she said, "We shall explore newer areas of mutual interests, complementarities and interdependence so that our relations may elevate to that of the key partnership."
The two countries can together promote peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region and protect rules-based international order, she said.
The Prime Minister added, "I sincerely hope you will visit our country at your earliest convenience to appreciate the strengths of a resurgent Bangladesh as the second Australian Prime Minister after Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, who visited Bangladesh way back in 1975."
Such a high-level interaction will further cement the existing bonds of two countries friendship and help forge a common understanding of matters of bilateral interests and contemporary regional and global issues, she continued.


