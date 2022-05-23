Austerity measures on to cut needless costs in various sectors

The government is going to take various steps to control essential commodity prices in the upcoming fiscal year (2022-23). And an initiative to expand the scope of programmes such as providing food assistance to the poor. Allocations to emergency sectors are also being increased in preparation for dealing with any incident. There is an announcement of a corporate discount.

According to the relevant sources, the work of the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year has started with a possible expenditure of Tk 677,864 crore. This is 15.4 per cent of GDP. The total revenue target has been set at Tk 433,000 crore. The total deficit between income

and expenditure stood at Tk 2,44,864 crore. Which has been kept within 5.5 per cent of GDP?

The finance department has decided to keep the possible rate of inflation within 5.5 per cent in the next fiscal year. However, the revised inflation rate for the current fiscal year is 5.7 per cent.

But the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics shows that inflation in March was 6.22 per cent. That means it has exceeded the target. Prices of all commodities, including edible oil, wheat and sugar, have risen sharply due to the global supply crisis. The price of edible oil has been fixed at Tk 198 by increasing it by Tk 38 per liter. There is a fear that the inflation rate will increase further in the future. As a result, this sector is being given priority in the new budget to control inflation.

According to sources, coronavirus has reduced investment in the local sector over the past two years. More emphasis is being placed on increasing investment in the new budget to make up for that loss. According to the concerned, employment has not been created in Covid-19, it has decreased in some cases.

Sources further said the Finance Minister has recently held a meeting with the country's economists on the upcoming budget. There, economists have proposed what is needed to address the global crisis. Besides, it has been proposed to increase remittances.

Besides, the concerned people have highlighted the development in the agricultural sector. However, the finance department has taken these proposals seriously.

The global crisis caused by the coronavirus and the Ukraine-Russia war is shaking the country's economy. The work of calculating the income and expenditure of the country for the next one year (preparation of budget) has already started. Along with this, the people concerned including the policymakers of different levels of the government are always involved. There are two major global crisis response strategies. This is reflected in the upcoming budget. In particular, the announcement of austerity measures will continue to reduce unnecessary expenditure in various sectors.

However, despite the crisis, fears and tensions, the Finance Minister expects growth to be 7.5 per cent next year. Expressing hope for this growth, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in a recent pre-budget meeting with editors of print and electronic media, "When the crisis comes through the window, a door of possibility opens."

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, prices of essential commodities, including edible oil, are rising uncontrollably in the global market. As a result, the inflation rate has exceeded the target. There has been a lot of pressure on fuel oil and farmers' fertilizer subsidies. Besides, the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic has not completely cut the 'shadow of the black cloud' on employment and investment. The poor, low-income people, educated unemployed and small and medium entrepreneurs including all classes of consumers are not able to get out of the crisis. With these issues in mind, in addition to tackling the crisis in the next budget, a few more issues are being given more importance.

According to the sources, the priority sectors are to determine the strategy for dealing with inflation, increase local investment and increase food production and maintain fertilizer subsidies. In addition, massive employment-rural development, human resource development, increase in the coverage of social security; increase the distribution of food to low-income people without or at low cost. Further implementation of the incentive packages announced by the Prime Minister to tackle Covid-19 is also a priority.

In addition, there is an initiative to increase remittances to keep the foreign exchange reserves free. The finance department is considering raising the incentive rate, especially in the remittance sector. On the other hand, there is an initiative to reduce the ceiling on private travel abroad, taking dollars for various activities including medical treatment abroad.

A senior official of the Finance Ministry said controlling inflation and tackling subsidies were the main challenges facing the next budget. And with this challenge a new budget is being prepared. He added that the war was disrupting the food supply system. Every effort will be made to keep this supply channel normal.

Sources said the government has approved a Tk 246,000 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the upcoming 2022-23 financial year, in which transport and energy sectors will get the highest allocations.

Of the total allocation, Tk 153,000 crore (62.21 per cent) will be provided by the national treasury and Tk 93,000 crore (37.79 per cent) will come from project assistance, according to Planning Commission officials.

They said 62 ministries and divisions, including transport, power, energy, education, health and rural development, requested more allocations for the next fiscal, resulting in a larger budget for the next ADP.











