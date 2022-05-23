HC rejects Bodi’s petition seeking quashing of charges 

The High Court (HC) on Sunday rejected the plea of former Cox's Bazar-4 MP Abdur Rahman Bodi seeking quashing of charges in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The HC also directed the trial court concerned to dispose of the graft case as early as possible.

The HC bench

comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came up with the order after rejecting a petition filed by Bodi challenging the legality of framing charges against him in a corruption case.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, who represented the ACC in the court, said that he (Abdur Rahman Bodi) had sought quashing of charges in the graft case. The trial court rejected his appeal. After that, the former MP appealed to the High Court against the dismissal order of the trial court.

On September 13 in 2020, a Chattogram court framed charges against Abdur Rahman Bodi in the graft case filed by ACC in 2007.

On 17 December 2007, ACC filed the case against Bodi on charges of concealing information of assets worth Tk 5,711,500 and acquiring wealth illegally worth Tk 7,937,797. In 2017, the proceedings of the case started after a long delay.

Abdur Rahman Bodi was two-time MP from Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) constituency. He was deprived of nomination in 2018 elections in the face of fierce criticism over various activities including smuggling of Yaba. Bodi's wife Shaheen Akhter Chowdhury is the current MP for that constituency.









