Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

ACC Graft Case

HC rejects Bodi’s petition seeking quashing of charges 

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 288
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday rejected the plea of former Cox's Bazar-4 MP Abdur Rahman Bodi seeking quashing of charges in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The HC also directed the trial court concerned to dispose of the graft case as early as possible.
The HC bench
    comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came up with the order after rejecting a petition filed by Bodi challenging the legality of framing charges against him in a corruption case.
Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, who represented the ACC in the court, said that he (Abdur Rahman Bodi) had sought quashing of charges in the graft case. The trial court rejected his appeal.  After that, the former MP appealed to the High Court against the dismissal order of the trial court.
On September 13 in 2020, a Chattogram court framed charges against Abdur Rahman Bodi in the graft case filed by ACC in 2007.
On 17 December 2007, ACC filed the case against Bodi on charges of concealing information of assets worth Tk 5,711,500 and acquiring wealth illegally worth Tk 7,937,797. In 2017, the proceedings of the case started after a long delay.
Abdur Rahman Bodi was two-time MP from Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) constituency. He was deprived of nomination in 2018 elections in the face of fierce criticism over various activities including smuggling of Yaba. Bodi's wife Shaheen Akhter Chowdhury is the current MP for that constituency.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France sees no EU entry for Ukraine before ‘15 or 20 years’
Due to intermittent rainfall and high monsoon winds, farmers are facing difficulties
People’s Leasing depositors seek  PM’s help to get back money
Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing
Overuse of gastric drugs lead to gastric ulcers: Experts  
Floods receding in Sylhet, Sunamganj
Australia’s Labour to retake power after 9 yrs
Hasina felicitates Anthony Albanese


Latest News
US unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft