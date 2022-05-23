

Haji Salim jailed in ACC case

Judge Shahidul Islam of Dhaka Seventh Special Judge Court passed the order. Earlier Haji Salim surrendered before it. He prayed to the court for bail. But the Judge rejected his bail prayer.

Earlier on February 10 this year, the High Court released the full text of a verdict in the case directing him to surrender to the trial court in 30 days.

His lawyer Advocate Pran Nath submitted two other petitions: one for providing him proper treatment and the other to provide him first class division facilities in jail. On the other hand, ACC prosecutor Mosharrof Hossain Kajol opposed his bail prayer.

In the evening the police van carrying Hazi Salim entered Dhaka central jail at Keraniganj at 6 pm.

The Dhaka central jail jailer Mahbubul Islam confirmed the news to the Daily Observer on Sunday evening.

His three sons and followers were seen waiting in front of Dhaka central jail, the jail sauces said.

During military backed

government on 24 September in 2007, the ACC filed a case against Haji Salim and his wife Gulshan Ara on allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources and concealing information in their wealth statements.

The trial court delivered its verdict on 27 April in 2008, sentencing Haji Selim to 13 years in jail. The sentence against Hazi Salim is 10-year imprisonment on charges of amassing wealth beyond known sources and a fine of Tk 10 lakh and another three-year imprisonment for concealing information in his wealth statement.

In the same judgement Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara was jailed for three years for aiding and abetting her husband. She was also fined Tk 100,000.

Haji Salim, however, appealed to the High Court in 2009 challenging the trial court's verdict and the High court revoked his sentence on January 2 in 2011.

Later ACC appealed to Supreme Court against the judgement of the High Court. On January 12 in 2015 the appellate division cancelled the High Court judgement and ordered for hearing again.

As per appellate division order, a division bench of the High Court comprising of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq heard the appeal again. And in the verdict delivered on March 9 2021, the court reduced Salim's 13-year jail term to 10 years.

The HC scrapped the three-year jail terms handed on Salim's wife for abetting her husband in amassing illegal properties as she died during the pendency of the appeal.

This year in February, the High Court released the full text of the verdict in the case.

Recently Haji Salim left the country in strict secrecy, sparking huge criticism. Demands were made to punish those who assisted Haji Salim to leave the country despite being a convict and the lawmaker returned to country later.











