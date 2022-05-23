BSEC seeks clarification on Shakib’s illegal gold business

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has sought clarification from two companies of cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for starting gold business violating law.

He launched gold business through two companies named 'Reliable

Commodity Exchange Company' and 'Burak Commodities Exchange Co.'

An allegation has been raised against Shakib that he entered the gold business without prior permission of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and meeting the requirements.

BSEC sent letters to Managing Directors of two companies seeking clarification as to why they started gold business without permission.

Besides, Securities and Exchange Commission informed Governor of the Bangladesh Bank, Senior Secretary of the ERD and Secretary of Commerce Ministry of the violation.

Quoting section 8 (4) of Securities and Exchange Ordinance 1969, the BSEC said a person or company not member of the stock exchange will be barred from entering commodity future contract and launching business.

"No person other than a member shall act as a broker or a (jobber or dealer) for any security not listed in the Stock Exchange," the letter reads.

The BSEC reminded the yardstick of the "Commodity Futures Contract" saying it refers to agricultural, livestock, fishery, forestry, mining or energy goods, and product that is manufactured or processed from any such goods.

Shakib's companies have no capacity to deal with gold as Commodity Future Contract well defined as Security as per Section 2 (1) (iii) of the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969 has drawn a boundary.













