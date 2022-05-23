Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BSEC seeks clarification on Shakib’s illegal gold business

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 292
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has sought clarification from two companies of cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for starting gold business violating law.
He launched gold business through two companies named 'Reliable
    Commodity Exchange Company' and 'Burak Commodities Exchange Co.'
An allegation has been raised against Shakib that he entered the gold business without prior permission of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and meeting the requirements.
BSEC sent letters to Managing Directors of two companies seeking clarification as to why they started gold business without permission.
Besides, Securities and Exchange Commission  informed Governor of the Bangladesh Bank, Senior Secretary of the ERD and Secretary of Commerce Ministry of the violation.
Quoting section 8 (4) of Securities and Exchange Ordinance 1969, the BSEC said a person or company not member of the stock exchange will be barred from entering commodity future contract and launching business.
"No person other than a member shall act as a broker or a (jobber or dealer) for any security not listed in the Stock Exchange," the letter reads.
The BSEC reminded the yardstick of the "Commodity Futures Contract" saying it refers to agricultural, livestock, fishery, forestry, mining or energy goods, and product that is manufactured or processed from any such goods.
Shakib's companies have no capacity to deal with gold as Commodity Future Contract well defined as Security as per Section 2 (1) (iii) of the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969 has drawn a boundary.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France sees no EU entry for Ukraine before ‘15 or 20 years’
Due to intermittent rainfall and high monsoon winds, farmers are facing difficulties
People’s Leasing depositors seek  PM’s help to get back money
Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing
Overuse of gastric drugs lead to gastric ulcers: Experts  
Floods receding in Sylhet, Sunamganj
Australia’s Labour to retake power after 9 yrs
Hasina felicitates Anthony Albanese


Latest News
US unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft