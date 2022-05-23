Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fund Embezzlement Case

HC hands over 4 NSU  trustees to police

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 365
Staff Correspondent

HC hands over 4 NSU  trustees to police

HC hands over 4 NSU  trustees to police

After rejecting four separate bail petitions, the High Court on Sunday handed the four trustee members of the North South University (NSU) over to police in connection with a corruption case involving embezzlement of Tk 303.82 crore.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo also asked Shahbag Thana police to arrest them and produce them before the magistrate court within 24 hours.
While rejecting their bail petitions, the HC bench observed that corruption and money laundering are considered as more heinous crimes than that of murder at this time.
Soon after the HC order, police arrested NSU trustee board members Benajir Ahmed, MA Kashem, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shajahan, who sought anticipatory bail in connection with the case of embezzling Tk 303.82 crore of the university in the name of buying land for the campus.
On May 5, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) sued NSU trustee board Chairman Azim Uddin Ahmed, members Benajir Ahmed, MA Kashem, Rehana Rahman
    and Mohammed Shajahan and Ashaloy Housing and Developers Ltd Managing Director Amin Md Hilaly for embezzling Tk 303.82 crore of the university in the name of buying land for the campus.
The accused misappropriated the money in the name of purchasing 9,096.88 decimals of land in Rupganj of Narayanganj in connivance with one another.   
Earlier, the ACC initiated investigation into the trustees following a complaint filed by Dr Sufi Sagar Sams, Adviser of the Protection for Legal and Human Rights Foundation.
The Investigating Officer of the ACC Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwari filed the case.
According to the Private University Act, 2010, the Board of Trustees is the highest governing body of a private university like North South University. According to the Memorandum of Association and Articles (Rules and Regulations) of the University, the University is a charitable, welfare oriented, non-commercial and non-profit educational institution.
The case states that over 9,088 decimal land was bought in the name of campus development of NSU with the consent of some members of the Board of Trustees bypassing the approval of the University Syndicate, University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Education.
They later withdrew cash from the buyer through cash cheques in their own names and kept as FDR in their own names.
They unjustly benefited themselves by committing illegal activities through misuse of power and embezzling university and government funds, according to the case.
In carrying out such illegal activities, they have committed a punishable offence by resorting to fraud and forgery and exchanging commissions.
Barrister Mizan Sayeed appeared for the petitioners while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during court proceedings.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France sees no EU entry for Ukraine before ‘15 or 20 years’
Due to intermittent rainfall and high monsoon winds, farmers are facing difficulties
People’s Leasing depositors seek  PM’s help to get back money
Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing
Overuse of gastric drugs lead to gastric ulcers: Experts  
Floods receding in Sylhet, Sunamganj
Australia’s Labour to retake power after 9 yrs
Hasina felicitates Anthony Albanese


Latest News
US unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft