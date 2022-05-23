DGHS asks ports to isolate suspected Monkeypox carriers

In order to prevent the spread of the virus in the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued instructions to every port of the country (land, sea and air), including on coronavirus.

The highly contagious 'Monkeypox' is spreading in different countries of the world though the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic is still going on. So far, the virus has spread to more than 12 countries around the world.

Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General of the DGHS confirmed the matter on Sunday. He said, "It's a routine process. We have sent letters to the ports. We have a thermal scanner that can detect infection. We have also informed them about the possible symptoms."

"We have sent a message

to the civil surgeons of our ports to immediately isolate if anyone is suspected as a patient. We will give instructions to the infectious disease hospitals also. We are asking the ports to play a responsible role but not alarming yet," he added.

Ahmedul Kabir further said, "Those who have a rash on their body and have recently travelled to countries where Monkeypox has been confirmed should be included in the list of suspected patients. At the same time, those who have a rash or is identified as a Monkeypox patient or those who came in contact with such people should also be included in this list."

It has also been directed to arrange isolation of the suspected and symptomatic patients at the nearest government hospital or Infectious Disease Hospital in Dhaka. It further said that if such information is found, it should be reported to the Disease Control Branch of DGHS and IEDCR.











