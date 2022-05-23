Poetry book on Bangabandhu unveiled at RU

RAJSHAHI, May 22: A 100-poem Hindi translated book on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was unveiled at a function at Rajshahi University (RU) on Sunday.

Published from Delhi, the book will create an avenue of familiarizing Bangabandhu to the Hindi-speaking people in the world, including India.

Professor Safiqunnabi Samadi, a teacher of the Department of Bangla in RU, has translated the poetry book titled "Janmashatabarshiki Shraddhanjali: Bangladeshke Rastrapita Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman" from Bangla to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.