Govt employees demand pay commission, 100pc pension benefits

The leaders of government employees working in the administrations of grades 11 to 20 and non-gazetted officials on Sunday demanded immediate formation of 'Ninth National Pay Commission'.

100 per cent pension allowances and at least 50 per cent dearness allowances at the backdrop of price hike of almost all commodities and other necessities essential for living, they also demanded.

They came up with the demands at a press conference organized by Bangladesh Government Employees United Council for Realising Demands (BGEUCRD) on Sunday at the National Press Club in the capital.

Placing the demands, the leaders have threatened the government to press tougher programmes if their demands are not met.

A grand rally will be organized by the Bangladesh Sarkari Karmachari Sanghati Parishad (Bangladesh Government Employees Solidarity Council-BGESC) in this regard on May 27 at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital.

Chief Coordinator of the United Council Wares Ali presented the keynote speech in the programme while BGESC President Nizamul Islam Bhuiyan Milon, BGESC leaders Khalilur Rahman Bhuiyan, Md Helal Uddin, Anwar Hossain, Lutfar Rahman, Saiful Islam Chowdhury, Yunus Ali Patwary, Musa Ahmed, Abul Hasem Shanti and MA Awal also spoke.

Presenting their nine point demands, Wares Ali said the government should implement the nine point demands of BGESC to lessen sufferings of the employees created for price hike. Same time, it should remain alert about some employees trying to organize another 'Janatar Mancha' to oust the government with the support of anti-liberation forces, he added.

Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan Milon said that a section of bureaucrats curtailed the 50 percent of pension benefits of the government employees in 2017 without consulting with the stakeholders. As a result, most of the lower grade employees have been suffering after their retirement.

The government must have to reinstate 100 percent pension benefits for the employees, so that they can survive, he added.










