Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:38 PM
Air Chief returns home from Turkey

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 343
Staff Correspondent

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, received crest from Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kucukakyuz.  Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, returned home on Friday after an official visit to Turkey.
Mentionable that Chief of Air Staff left Dhaka for Turkey on Saturday (14-05-2022) along with spouse and an entourage of two at the invitation of Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kucukakyuz, according to an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) media release on Saturday.
During the visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force visited the mausoleum (Anitkabir) of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Founding Father of Turkey and paid homage by laying floral wreath.
The Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force also called on the Commander of Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kucukakyuz where they exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interests which will be beneficial for implementing future plans of BAF.
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force also visited different government and private military equpiment production facilities including Turkish Aerospace Industries.
It is expected that the visit of Chief of Air Staff will play a vital role for strengthening the existing cordial relationship with Bangladesh and Turkey by expanding scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sectors.
Erratum
The photo with a story published in page-3 (City News) on May 22 titled 'Air Chief returns home from Turkey' mistakenly carried a photo of a former Air Chief instead of the current Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. We regret the inadvertent error.


Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan
