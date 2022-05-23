

Hiking gas, power prices: Suicidal proposal



These recommendations have raised concerns among common people and business leaders. At a press conference--organised at the Federation Bhaban in the capital's Motijheel on Saturday--business leaders expressed their concern.



Unquestionably, a rise in power and energy tariffs would create a negative reaction by triggering multidimensional inflation--which would stall the lives and livelihoods of the mass people. Consequently, it would seriously impede the current flow of development. Increasing prices of electricity and gas would further increase the cost of doing business and make it hard to maintain competitiveness.



Currently, middle and low income people are striving to meet their expenditure because of high inflation. Under these circumstances the materialisation of this proposal will further drive the government towards an uncomfortable situation. In fact, it could push the government against common people. In the press conference top business leaders termed the proposal as a "conspiracy".



Due to poor planning and mismanagement the available resources are not being utilised properly but the nation bear this loss. At present, among the quick rental power plants 70% are idle. Therefore, relatively cost-effective power source should be introduced in order to keep the price of electricity under control and smooth industrial growth.



The BERC's recommendations will be finalised within 90 working days, by which there is scope for the recommendations to be revised. It would not be wise for the authorities to rush to a decision regarding the price hike. Exports will decline if the proposals are accepted and pressure on foreign exchange reserves will mount. In addition to that, if such a decision goes into effect the industrial sector will shut down automatically.



However, urgent reform of the overall management of the power and energy sector is crucial in order to ensure transparency and accountability in energy sector. Urgent elimination of all irregularities, waste, illegal connections, stopping payments to lazy producers, the repeal of VAT, tariffs and taxes on the energy sector and the adjustment of additional expenditure through government subsidies are demand of time.



