Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:38 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Raising awareness against Monkey pox

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 322

Dear Sir
Health authorities in several countries, including North America and Europe, have identified more than a dozen monkey pox patients. The infection has been on the rise since the beginning of this month. The disease has spread alarmingly in some parts of Africa. Symptoms of monkey pox have been identified as fever, body aches, and smallpox. A form of monkey pox is so frightening that up to 10 percent of infected people can die from it.

However, most patients infected with the virus recover within a few weeks. The number of deaths due to this disease is very low. In recent years, thousands of people have been infected with the virus in some countries in Central and West Africa. This is the first case of infection in Europe and North Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that it was working with health officials in the United Kingdom and European countries to tackle the new outbreak. The disease has recently been identified in Italy and Portugal. The disease is reported to be more prevalent in gay men. The World Health Organization has called for an investigation. 'We need to better understand the spread of monkey pox in countries where the virus has spread. We also need to look at the prevalence, risks and prevalence.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development



