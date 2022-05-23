

Experience as magistrate in Dhaka



Another serious and often hilarious experience we had was to raid hotels and restaurants to check their standards of hygiene. The mobile court led by him went to various restaurants in New Market and Paltan areas to check the health standards observed in their kitchen. In the New Market restaurants, unhygienic conditions made us seize their substandard food and fine them. Once we seized a dishful of apparently tasty singaras and gave it to the accompanying police constable to throw away.



After walking a few steps, we looked behind to find that the policeman had not thrown the food away. Shahed said, 'He probably wishes to take the singaras home to eat it with his families and friends.' We laughed but had a hard time making the cop give up his 'booty.' Experiences of raiding kitchens of upscale hotels and restaurants, including the popular Chinese ones, were often similar and we imposed heavy fines on them. Any time later, when we visited some of those hotels or restaurants, we were embarrassed at being treated with extra nice behaviour.



Another senior colleague, a member of the provincial civil service, Nazrul Islam, the treasury officer, initiated us in treasury functions. He was an amiable fellow who made training a delightful affair. It was from him that we learnt that the treasury at that time was the depository of judicial stamps indispensable for writing legal contracts and documents. It was also fun to learn that the treasury was the official house for legally usable opium and marijuana. Dating from the British colonial times, these drugs could be used by addicts in controlled measures and they had to buy these from government-sanctioned outlets.



From our childhood we were intrigued by shops on high streets with signboards saying 'Gaja O Aphimer Dokan'. The sales counters were guarded by shiny steel bars. The practice was discontinued during later times. The rationale of running such government controlled outlets of addictive drugs was to allow the addict's relief without criminalising the drugs trade. After a long and unsuccessful struggle against trillion-dollar illegal global trade of drugs from countries in Europe and elsewhere, the British Indian model of the controlled use of drugs was followed.



The work we found both interesting and burdensome was duties of magistrate in courts. It was interesting because it gave us an exciting experience of courtroom drama. At the same time, it was burdensome as we had to struggle with details of legal complexities, especially in cases relating to revenue laws. Abu Hena, CSP, was additional deputy commissioner, revenue in Dhaka in 1968. He later became chief election commissioner of Bangladesh and gave good account of himself at the job. He was very affectionate to us but was a strict boss.



Shahed and I were not pleased to be assigned to try difficult revenue cases, especially relating to religious trust such as the Muslim waqf and the Hindu debottar. One ploy we used to get relief from hearing monotonous arguments of parties in such cases was to mark these cases to subordinate magistrate courts. Md Fazlul Haque and Abu Saleh, who entered the EPCS at the same time, were in the Dhaka court as deputy magistrates. Fazlul Haque, an eminent cricketer in Dhaka University, was my classmate and good friend. He reacted sharply to our heaping boring cases on him and his colleague Saleh. I tried to pacify them as best as I could.



An event relating to my experience in the Dhaka court as a magistrate was unforgettable. One morning, when I was hearing arguments on a complicated debottar case, a voice from the ineradicable past sounded across time. I looked up and was awed to find our class teacher from Class 7-10 in St Gregory's School, Andres Gomes, in a lawyer's dress arguing for one of the parties. I was surprised and shocked beyond belief. Andres Gomes, stern but a deeply affectionate class teacher, taught us Bangla. He was a strict disciplinarian and would not let even our smallest slips go unaddressed.



He was a devout Roman Catholic and liberal cosmopolitan. We had endless and exciting but never fractious debates with him on all subjects religious, social and political. It has been 11 years since I left school and joined the civil service. I did not know that Andres Gomes, our icon of a class teacher, had given up teaching and joined the bar. In 1968-69, he was a practising advocate in Dhaka court. This was what made him appear in my court pleading the case of an affected party.



The moment I heard his familiar voice, I knew that the opposite party had no chance. I immediately adjourned the court and went to my chamber, and asked the bench clerk to request counsel Andres Gomes to kindly come to my chamber. I could not go out myself as I was the trying magistrate of a case in which he had involvement. As he entered my office, I stood up and respectfully said, 'It is so good to meet you, Sir, after all these years. I did not know that you have left teaching and joined the legal profession.' He smiled graciously but with some hesitation.



He probably knew what I was going to say. Over a cup of tea, I told him, 'Sir, with you as the advocate of one party and I, your student as magistrate, the contesting party will stand no chance. So with your permission, I shall transfer this case to another court.'

Gomes looked at me with loving admiration and said, 'Mizan, I'm proud of you. I made a mistake by appearing in your court. Please do not transfer this case to another court. I will myself withdraw as an advocate of a party. I'm sure, if you are the magistrate, justice will be done.'

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times"











