Employment friendly budget needed

A budget is a calculation of a country's potential income and expenditure. In Economics, budget refers to a financial plan to estimate revenue and expenses over a year of a country.



On the other hand, employment means the state of having a job or being employed in economics. Whenever a person employed, his income will increase and so that his purchasing power also increases.



A balanced budget is for the development of the country, for the creation of employment. The size of the main budget for the current financial year (2021-22) was 7 lakh 3 thousand 71crore where the GDP was estimated at 7.2%. But the unemployment rate in the country is increasing.



The latest labour force survey in Bangladesh was conducted in 2016. According to the published labour force survey, 6crore 8 lakh people were employed in the country which was 5crore 61 lakh in 2013. It means that 27 lakh new jobs have been created in those four years.



In other words, an average of four and a half lakh new jobs has been created every year. But since 2020, employment has sharply fallen. That crisis has exacerbated for the coronavirus. About 2 million young people enter the job market in Bangladesh every year. A large number of them try to enter the government-private sector after completing their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.



According to the London based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Bangladesh has the highest rate of educated unemployed. Out of every 100 graduates, 48 are unemployed. That means one out of every two is unemployed.



According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the number of unemployed in Bangladesh is 3crore. A recent report by this organization states that, about 3.7 million people in Bangladesh will be unemployed in 2022 which is at least 5 lakh more than the pre-pandemic period. In addition, the country's unemployment rate will rise to 5% in 2022 which is 0.6% more than the pre-epidemic period.



On the other hand, according to a study by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), 36% of the people working in micro, small and medium enterprises of the country has unemployed due to Covid-19. About 20 percent of Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP) comes from these micro, small and medium enterprises.



Meanwhile, a survey by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development found that the number of new poor people stood at 24.5 million before the start of the second wave of Coronavirous so that their housing, food, education and medical capacity are declining.



According to the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling, about 41% of the people in Bangladesh will go below the poverty line where in 2019, it was 20.5%. As a result, it will be impossible to achieve the SDG target by 2030.



While this state of unemployment is being heard in the country, the government is preparing to announce a budget of Tk8, 60,000crore for the next 2022-23 financial year. In the new budget, the target level of GDP is being set at 7.5%.



Our employment has not grown at the rate that our GDP has grown. The current GDP we are talking about is not employment friendly. Millions of young people are currently jobless, unemployed and unable to engage in business due to lack of necessary capital. The forthcoming budget should be closely monitored to create jobs and increase employment opportunities.



In this case some initiatives can be taken. Such as: First, we need to formulate an investment-friendly budget. Because, if investments increase, there will be new industrial factories where new employment opportunities will be created. This is an alternative to normalize the investment environment after pandemic. Otherwise private investment will not come.



Second, financial support should be given to rural micro, small and medium enterprises. 86% of the total industrial sector of the country is Cottage, small, medium and small scale industries. The number of cottage industries in the country is 122,315. There are 651,440 people working in such small sectors which 4.36 lakh are women. So, this industry will create more employment.



Thirdly, if a work can be expanded through the collaboration of entrepreneurs, new jobs will be created there as well. In order to create a new entrepreneur, it is necessary to give loans on easy terms and at low interest rates. The amount of loan needs to increase.



In this case, the supervision of the lending system of banks and financial institutions should be increased. The rate of investment should be increased by stopping the artificial income of the bank. For this, Bangladesh Bank has to play a more effective role.



After all, the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year is very important after the pandemic. Therefore, this budget should not be conventional but should be an exceptional budget. In order to make the foundation of the economy sustainable, a plan has to be taken to gradually reduce imports including increase in domestic agriculture, industrial production, and exports so that employment increase as well. Thus, in the formulation of this year's budget along with growth, importance should be given to increase employment.

Rokibul Huda Majumder, Postgraduate Student, Environmental and Resource Economics Programme, Dhaka School of Economics, University of Dhaka.


























