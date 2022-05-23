

“Ukraine Democracy Defence Lend-Lease Act of 2022”



The US House of Representative on 28th April 2022 overwhelmingly passed 'Ukraine Democracy Defence Lend-Lease Act of 2022'that update the World War II-era law the 'Lend-Lease Act of 1941'that would allow President Biden to use the law to quickly supply weapons to Ukraine on loan. The law would remove red tape and require the White House to create an expedited process for lending or leasing military equipment to Ukraine's government.



The legislation invokes the Lend-Lease Act of 1941, originally proposed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to help arm British forces battling Germany. The legislation allowed the president to lease or lend military equipment to any foreign government. The new law should ensure that shipments of urgently needed weapons systems, ammunition, and military assistance in other forms arrive in Ukrainian hands faster and more seamlessly.



Biden is expected to sign the bill into law, giving the administration greater leeway to send military equipment to Ukraine and neighbouring allies in Eastern Europe. The Lend-Lease Act stated that the U.S. government could lend or lease (rather than sell) war supplies to any nation deemed "vital to the defence of the United States." Under this policy, the United States was able to supply military aid to its foreign allies during World War II while still remaining officially neutral in the conflict. Most importantly, passage of the than Lend-Lease Act enabled a struggling Great Britain to continue fighting against Germany virtually on its own until the United States entered World War II late in 1941.



The new law would allow the United States to deliver arms to Ukraine more speedily by doing away with a variety of procedural hurdles. And it would essentially allow the Biden administration to gift vast tranches of arms to Kyiv, at a time when Mr. Biden has said he has nearly exhausted the emergency military funding Congress approved in March. The Biden administration announced that it will seek another $30 billion from Congress in military and humanitarian aid, on top of the nearly $14 billion Congress approved last month to help Ukraine fight the war. Payment for the supplies would be deferred and could come in any form determined later.



The US acted from enlightened self-interest and for the sake of its own security. It recognized that during World War ii, if Britain went down, Hitler would not stop and the security of the US itself would be threatened. What was true then is true again today. According to policy makers in Washington, if Ukrainian democracy should perish in the next couple of months, Putin will be emboldened. His regime will be strengthened, and Poland and the Baltic states may be next on his hit list. Any conflict between Russia and those NATO states would automatically trigger US involvement via NATO's mutual defence clause contained in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.



As per media report, the US lawmakers are resorting to the Act as Washington and its European allies believe that the prolonged invasion and subsequent developments pose a serious "existential threat" to the global liberal order. It also indicates that the West believes Kyiv actually holds a chance to bog down Russian invaders. "As the war in Ukraine unfolds, delivering military aid as quickly as possible is pivotal for Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Putin's unprovoked attacks,"



The Lend-Lease program led to a huge mobilization of the American economy to provide the immense amounts of supplies and materiel needed to wage war. The arsenal of democracy fired its furnaces. American factories provided tanks, artillery, warships, and merchant vessels on a prodigious scale to ensure victory. Equally the farmers and oil workers of America supplied the food and fuel which sustained Britain and all the allies throughout the fight.



The USA has aim to rapidly provide the logistics systems to provide constant aid flows into Ukraine. At the NATO border, huge stockpiles of lend-lease war materiel and supplies would be put in place for onward transport across the border. Heavily reinforced NATO units along the alliance frontline would meanwhile ensure the security of member states and deter Russia from cross-border attacks.



The Ukraine Lend-Lease Act would expedite the lending or leasing of military equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries by exempting certain existing provisions of law that governs the loan or lease of military equipment to foreign countries. These provisions include a five-year limit on the duration of the loan and those countries leasing the equipment will be liable for the cost incurred by the US when leasing said equipment.



In case of previous deal with Britain scheduled to be paid off in 50 annual repayments commencing in 1950. Some of these loans were only paid off in the early 21st century. On 31 December 2006, Britain made a final payment of about $83m (£45.5m) and thereby discharged the last of its war loans from the US. The World War II-era lend-lease program was viewed as a pivotal tool that allowed for the allies' victory against Nazi Germany. Similarly, Ukraine will get similar long time to pay debt in future.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude to the Biden administration for passing the bill to take a first step towards reviving the Lend-Lease Act. Taking to Twitter, he mentioned Kyiv is now "looking forward to the swift passage" of the bill in the US House and subsequent signature by US President Joe Biden. Former President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko in a Twitter post also hailed "US leadership," saying that the approval of the bill by the Senate is "not only inspiring but marks a new stage in repelling" Russian aggression.



Russia's most senior lawmaker said that Ukraine was effectively mortgaging itself to the United States by seeking to tap billions of dollars of weapons loans proposed by US President Joe Biden and accused the United States of seeking to profit from the war while indebting future generations of Ukrainians.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist

& adviser, Bangladesh

Competition Commission











