Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mother, two children among five found dead

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 289
Our Correspondents

Five people including a woman and her two children have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Manikganj and Jashore, in three days.
NARSINGDI: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children from a house in Belabo Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Rahima Begum, 36, wife of Gias Uddin of Babla Village under Patuli union in the upazila, her son Rabbi, 12, and daughter Rakiba Sheikh, 7.
Of them, Rahima was stabbed to death while her two children were strangled, police said.
Painter by profession, Gias Uddin came to the house from Gazipur in the morning and found the bodies.
Hearing his cry, neighbours rushed in and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belabo Police Station (PS) Safayet Hossain Polash confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killings.
MANIKGANJ: The body of a man was recovered from the Jamuna River in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Sunday after two days of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Ahsan Habib, 43, a resident of Fulbari Kunpara area in Sadar Upazila of Bogura District.
He lived with his family in a rented house in Radio Kaloni area of Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka. He was the general manager of NASA Group.
Shivalaya PS OC Md Shahin Khan said locals spotted the body of Ahsan Habib floating in the river at around 11am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Earlier, Ahsan along with his family members came to Jafarganj in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Friday noon on a short tour. There he went missing in the river in the afternoon while bathing in it.
Later, local fishermen started searching for him but could not find. They informed fire service personnel.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a man hailed from Bagha Upazila in the district from the Padma River in Sharsha Upazila of Jashore District on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jahurul Islam Mandal, 34, son of Fazal Mandal, a resident of Keshabpur Village in Bagha Upazila.
The deceased's family sources said locals spotted the body of Jahurul floating in the Padma River in Sharsha Upazila in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The body wrapped with iron chain.
The deceased's wife Rashida Begum said her husband went out of the house on May 24 for Azmir Sharif.
Police assumed that he might have drowned in the river as he was travelling the river by a raft.  
Bagha PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Karim confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mother, two children among five found dead
Lightning strike kills one, injures four
Nor’wester lashes several districts
Eight nabbed with drugs in six districts
Housewife ‘kills self’ at Lalmohan
The Land Service Week-2022 has been inaugurated on the Boalia Police Station
Man killed in Feni gas cylinder explosion
Two minors drown in Sirajganj


Latest News
US unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft