Mother, two children among five found dead

Five people including a woman and her two children have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Manikganj and Jashore, in three days.

NARSINGDI: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children from a house in Belabo Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rahima Begum, 36, wife of Gias Uddin of Babla Village under Patuli union in the upazila, her son Rabbi, 12, and daughter Rakiba Sheikh, 7.

Of them, Rahima was stabbed to death while her two children were strangled, police said.

Painter by profession, Gias Uddin came to the house from Gazipur in the morning and found the bodies.

Hearing his cry, neighbours rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belabo Police Station (PS) Safayet Hossain Polash confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killings.

MANIKGANJ: The body of a man was recovered from the Jamuna River in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Sunday after two days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Ahsan Habib, 43, a resident of Fulbari Kunpara area in Sadar Upazila of Bogura District.

He lived with his family in a rented house in Radio Kaloni area of Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka. He was the general manager of NASA Group.

Shivalaya PS OC Md Shahin Khan said locals spotted the body of Ahsan Habib floating in the river at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Earlier, Ahsan along with his family members came to Jafarganj in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Friday noon on a short tour. There he went missing in the river in the afternoon while bathing in it.

Later, local fishermen started searching for him but could not find. They informed fire service personnel.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a man hailed from Bagha Upazila in the district from the Padma River in Sharsha Upazila of Jashore District on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jahurul Islam Mandal, 34, son of Fazal Mandal, a resident of Keshabpur Village in Bagha Upazila.

The deceased's family sources said locals spotted the body of Jahurul floating in the Padma River in Sharsha Upazila in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The body wrapped with iron chain.

The deceased's wife Rashida Begum said her husband went out of the house on May 24 for Azmir Sharif.

Police assumed that he might have drowned in the river as he was travelling the river by a raft.

Bagha PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Karim confirmed the incident.