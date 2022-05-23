Lightning strike kills one, injures four

A man was killed and four others were seriously injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Kurigram, on Saturday.

DINAJPUR: A man was killed by lightning strike in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Altaf Hossain, 45, a resident of Atarbazar Kakpara area under Auliapukur Union.

Local sources said Altaf Hossain went to bring cattle in a field next to his house in the afternoon. Suddenly thunderbolt struck him, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station Bajlur Rashid confirmed the incident.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Four persons including two women have been seriously injured by lightning strike in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The injured persons are Nurul Amin Kari, 65, son of late Sahab Uddin, Rahena Begum, 70, wife of Abul Hossain, Golapi Begum, 40, wife of Mozaffar Rahman, and Sohel Mia, 18, son of Abdus Salam, residents of Purba Darichar Namarchar Village under Dhamshreni Union.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck them in the area at noon, leaving the four seriously injured.

They were taken to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Kurigram Sadar Hospital in critical condition.











