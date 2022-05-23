Nor’wester lashes several districts



The photo shows trees uprooted by the Nor'wester that hit Bogura Town on Saturday. photo: observer

BOGURA: Huge crops including vegetables mostly, trees, electricity poles and wires were destroyed by an 88.6-kilometre (km) speedy Nor'wester wind that hit the district suddenly on Saturday dawn, killing two people and injuring a child.

The deaths were reported from Kahaloo and Shajahanpur upazilas of the district.

In Kahaloo, a day-labourer was killed when a wall collapsed on him during the storm in Maspara area soon after dawn, said Mohammad Ali, sub-inspector (SI) of Shahjahanpur Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Shaheen, 45, son of late Gulzar of Jumarbari Village of Saghata Upazila of Gaibandha District.

Another wall collapse in Kalai South Naodapara during the same Nor'wester injured a seven-year-old boy.

In Shajahanpur, a 50-year-old man was killed in Brikustia Village under a falling tree.

Abdul Halim, son of Anshar Ali of Brikushtia Village of the Upazila, used to work as a gardener in Bogura Cantonment.

According to field sources, giant trees were broken down on electricity wires. Electric poles got dismantled while wires were torn, causing a power disruption in localities.

According to sources at the Bogura Weather Office, the Nor'wester wind flowed in a speed of 88.6km at 4am. It lasted for four minutes in the district town.

Trees and plants got broken down on town roads, parks and rail lines.

District Relief and Rehabilitation (DRR) Officer Golam Kibria said, due to the wind trees and electricity lines were seriously destroyed.

Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Enamul Haq said, so far 75 per cent Boro paddy have been harvested while the remaining 25 per cent matured fields got nosedived.

If these fields could be harvested within one/two days, the damage cost will not be so high, he added. But colossal damages occurred in vegetables, he noted. A two-day non-stop wind and rainfall made huge damages to green chilli and ginger.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Two electric poles got broken due to a late night wind while transmitting wires disrupted in 20 places in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday.

According to official sources, in Bausa and Arani union areas of the upazila, about eight hours of power outage was registered from 4 am to 12 noon.

The wind started flowing over Bausa and Arani unions at 4am from east-west direction lasing mango, litchi, banana, papaya and other crops. In Bausa Kachari Para and in Amarpur two electric poles were uprooted.

In Pirgachha Village, one Nazina Begum and her two daughters were in sleep when the wind flowing at the late night. A Pangir tree fell on their house breaking it completely. Hearing their screaming, locals came to rescue them.

Two jackfruit trees were uprooted in gardens of Biplob of Digha Hindupara.

Deputy General Manager of Bagha Palli Bidyut (BPB) Sumir Kumar Dutto confirmed uprooting of two electric poles and cable tearing-off.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, the damage of the wind could not be estimated instantly. "We will prepare a report after field inspection", he further said.

BPB's Sub-Assistant Engineer Delwar Hossain said, power lines are repaired.

Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Papia Sultana said, victims will be assisted, if applied.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A late-night gusty wind on Friday made irrecoverable damages to crops including Boro paddy and vegetables in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district while houses and shops were wrecked.

Triggering downpour, the wind started to lash over the upazila at about 3am on the day. It continued flowing for an hour.

According to field sources, ripen Boro crops got strewn across fields and submerged; thousands of acres of mango groves became nosedived; besides, litchi, maize, banana, and jackfruit trees and other plants were uprooted; and tin roofs of houses and shops were flown away.

Due to thousands of fallen trees on roads, local communications were hampered. After beginning of the wind, the upazila remained ghostly till Saturday noon amid power outage.

Dhamoirhat Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Towfique Al Jobayer said, this year Boro was cultivated on 18,300 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila; except 100 ha in two unions, about 90 per cent paddy have been harvested; 450 ha of mango groves have been damaged. Banana and vegetables, 50 ha each, and maize, five ha, were affected.

SREENAGAR, MUNSIGANJ: A mid-night Nor'wester wind on Thursday hit two villages into topsy-turvy in Sreenagar Upazila of the district.

According to spot sources, about 30 houses were destroyed while at least ten villagers including children became wounded. The storm lashed over Fulkuchi and Kadurgaon villages under Kolapara Union of the upazila at around 2am.

On Friday victim families were inspected by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Barrister Sajib Ahmed, Munsiganj District council Member M Mahbub Ullah Kismat, and Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman Rohana Begum.

A visit found houses and poultry farms in the villages vandalised. While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Kolapara Union Member Mahbub Shahjahan said, the Nor'wester storm started suddenly at about 2am; it destroyed two poultry farms and 30 houses while tin roofs of several others were flown away.

The wounded were admitted to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex; two of them are in critical conditions.

Sreenagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Pranab Kumar Ghosh said, "Our men are in spot with assignment."

Sreenagar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Abu Toha Md Shakil confirmed their admission. He said, two of the injured who are in critical conditions have been referred to Mitford Hospital, and others were released after primary treatment.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Several villages were vandalised in Khansama Upazila of the district due to hitting by Nor'wester on Wednesday morning.

In these villages, economic trees, living houses, and education institutions became seriously damaged. Mango, jackfruit, litchi, and banana got dropped while standing IRRI-Boro crops went inder water. Due to collapse of electric poles, power supply disruptions occurred in the locality. Road communications were also reported in the locality.

A visit to Chairman Para of Tongua Village at Bherbheri Union found tin roof of one Anwar Hossain's house hanging with electricity wire, vandalised house of his neighbour Mahbub, and damaged Bright Future School of Rani Aktar.

Bherbheri Union Chairman Reazul Islam Babul said, they will estimate economic cost of the damage soon.

UNO Rashida Aktar said, all chairmen of six unions have been asked for estimating damage cost. So far some assistance has been given to victims, she added.

After getting the list of victims, all will be given assistance, she maintained.











