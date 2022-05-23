Eight nabbed with drugs in six districts

Eight people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Kurigram, Sylhet, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Moulvibazar and Brahmanbaria, in five days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a drug peddler along with yaba tablets and phensedyl from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested person is Liton Mia, 32, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Kutichandrakhana Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers Fulbari Police Station (PS) conducted an anti-drug drive in Fulbari area in the afternoon and arrested him from his house.

At that time, 650 yaba tablets and three bottles of phensedyl were also seized from his possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Fulbari PS in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari PS Sarwar Parvej confirmed the matter.

SYLHET: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-9), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along 2,880 yaba tablets from Kajitula area in the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested person is Rumon, 40, son of late Motahar, a resident of Shibrampur area under Sadar Upazila in Pabna District.

RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-9 conducted a drive in Kazitula Loharpara area in the afternoon and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

Later, he was handed over to Sylhet Kotwali Model PS.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with the PS.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a Rohingya man along with 1.06kg of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) from Teknaf Upazila in the district early Thursday.

The detained man is Shahidul Islam, 22, a resident of Jadimora Refugee Camp in Teknaf.

According to a media release of BGB, acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB Teknaf (BGB-2) detained Shahidul with the crystal meth worth about Tk 5.30 crore while he was trying to smuggle those into Myanmar at around 3am.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Teknaf Model PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

CHATTOGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested two persons along with 185 grams of ice from the Khwaja Road area in the city on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Hamid Hossain, 28, a resident of Teknaf Upazila in Cox's Bazar District, and Faruq, 38, of Rangunia Upazila in Chattogram District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Badamtali area and arrested them from one Ibrahim Saudagar's house.

At that time, 185 grams of ice drugs worth about Tk 18,50,000 were seized from their possessions.

Chandgaon PS OC Moinur Rahman confirmed the matter.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Two persons were arrested by police along with 310 yaba tablets from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Delwar Hossain Bablu, 38, a resident of Parinagar area, and Ala Uddin, 29, a resident of Lalarchak area under Sharifpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted two separate drives in Parinagar and Lalarchak areas at night, and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kulaura PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Kulaura PS OC Bhushan Roy confirmed the matter.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A listed drug dealer was arrested from Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested person is Md Salam alias Shah Alam, 45, son of late Feroz Mia, a resident of Mukandapur Village under Paharpur Union in the upazila.

On information, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rabia Asfar Saima along with members of Department of Narcotics Control, in a drive, arrested him from Paharpur.

A total of 3,200 yaba tablets, six kilograms of hemp and Tk 50,000 in cash were also seized from his possession during the drive.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, another drug dealer, named Md Shanu Mia, fled away.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bijoynagar PS in this connection.





















