Housewife ‘kills self’ at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, May 22: A newly married young woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Aklima Begum, 18, was the wife of Zakir, a resident of Raichand Village under Romaganj Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Maksud of Ward No. 1 under Char Fasson Municipality in the district.

The deceased's father said Aklima got married with rickshaw-puller Zakir about 26 days back.

However, the couple was locked into an altercation over family issues on Saturday morning. At one stage of the altercation, Aklima hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house out of huff with Zakir.

Being informed, police recovered the body.











