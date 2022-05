The Land Service Week-2022 has been inaugurated on the Boalia Police Station











The Land Service Week-2022 has been inaugurated on the Boalia Police Station Land Office premises in Rajshahi City on Sunday. Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah was present as chief guest while DC Abdul Jalil presided over the programme. The divisional, district and Boalia PS Land offices jointly organized the programme. photo: observer