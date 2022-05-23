Man killed in Feni gas cylinder explosion

FENI, May 22: A sexagenarian man was burnt to death in a gas cylinder explosion in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Anis, 60, a resident of Ward No. 12 under Feni Municipality. He was a caretaker of Nayan Tower in the area.

Feni Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Purna Chandra Moorshdi said the fire broke on the ground floor of Nayan Tower from the gas cylinder explosion when Anis was cooking at the kitchen.

The fire spread soon the whole room of Anis, which left him completely burnt. The incident occurred due to cylinder leakage, he added.











