Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:37 PM
Home Foreign News

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 328

LONDON, May 22:   The World Health Organization said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.
As of Saturday, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported from 12 member states that are not endemic for the virus, the U.N. agency said, adding it will provide further guidance and recommendations in the coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.
"Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic," the agency added.
Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. It is spread by close contact, so it can be relatively easily contained through such measures as self-isolation and hygiene.
"What seems to be happening now is that it has got into the population as a sexual form, as a genital form, and is being spread as are sexually transmitted infections, which has amplified its transmission around the world," WHO official David Heymann, an infectious disease specialist, told Reuters.
Heymann said an international committee of experts met via video conference to look at what needed to be studied about the outbreak and communicated to the public, including whether there is any asymptomatic spread, who are at most risk, and the various routes of transmission.
He said the meeting was convened "because of the urgency of the situation." The committee is not the group that would suggest declaring a public health emergency of international concern, WHO's highest form of alert, which applies to the C-19 pandemic.    -REUTERS



