Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:36 PM
‘Quad opportunity to discuss global issues’: Modi

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 335

NEW DELHI, May 22: The second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Japan will provide an opportunity for leaders of four countries to review the progress of the grouping's initiatives and exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as global issues of mutual interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
In his departure statement ahead of his visit to Japan from May 23-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his visit he will also hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, where they will discuss further consolidation of the multi-faceted bilateral relations.
"We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues," the Prime Minister said.
He said he will be visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and noted that in March 2022, he had hosted Prime Minister Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit.    -NDTV


