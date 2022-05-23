Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lankan cricketers hope to make fans smile with Bangladesh win

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 320

Sri Lanka�s head coach Chris Silverwood (L) and captain Dimuth Karunaratne (2L) inspect the pitch prior to a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 22, 2022 on the eve of their second test cricket match against Bangladesh. photo: AFP

Sri Lanka�s head coach Chris Silverwood (L) and captain Dimuth Karunaratne (2L) inspect the pitch prior to a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 22, 2022 on the eve of their second test cricket match against Bangladesh. photo: AFP

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood is hoping to give fans back home in the crisis-hit island nation reason for cheer with a win over Bangladesh in the second and final Test beginning Monday.
The first Test in Chittagong ended in a draw, and the visitors are aiming to win the second -- and the series -- in Dhaka to send some good news to Sri Lanka, which is suffering from its worst economic downturn since independence in 1948.
"The players are very focused. They know we have a tough task in front of us," Silverwood told reporters on Sunday.
"It will be great if we can win. It will bring a smile to the people back home."
Sri Lanka have won all of the three Tests they have played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, including a 215-run thrashing of Bangladesh during their last visit in 2018.
They will go into the second Test on the back of a strong showing in Chittagong, where pace bowlers took seven of Sri Lanka's nine wickets.
Kasun Rajitha -- playing as a concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando -- led the way with 4-60 while Asitha Fernando claimed 3-72.
"I thought Kasun and Asitha were excellent," Silverwood said, praising their "heart and fight" on a flat wicket.
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque was also optimistic about his side's chances despite injuries ripping through their bowling attack.
"This is going to be a good chance for us. This is another occasion to clinch the series," he said.
The hosts will be without Nayeem Hasan and Shoriful Islam, while pace bowler Taskin Ahmed and spinner Mehidy Hasan are injured. Mosaddek and Ebadot Hossain are likely to replace Nayeem and Shoriful for the second Test.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe snub leaves Real Madrid reeling as reality of new world order sets in
Man City, Liverpool set for judgement day in title race
Sri Lankan cricketers hope to make fans smile with Bangladesh win
BFF requests for Taka 450 crore from Govt
New Zealand batsmen get into the groove against Sussex
Dimuth Karunaratne and Suranga Lakmal sign to play club cricket in Australia
World Cup police brace for huge crowds in Qatar's capital
Shakib to skip ODIs during West Indies tour


Latest News
US unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft