BFF requests for Taka 450 crore from Govt

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BAFF) had submitted a Development Project Proposal (DPP) to the government, requesting Taka 450 crore. The Federation official said the money is needed to build a strong national team, arrange training programmes, develop the sports throughout the country and arrange various competitions around the year.
For the infrastructural development of football, a huge amount of money is needed. BFF president Kazi Salahuddin had been looking for financial sources for the development projects for a while.
BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag told the media, "We have submitted the proposal for the development project of football in the whole country. A five-year plan is drafted."
" The money has been sought from the government for the development of football under a DPP (Development Project Proposal). The money will be used to further develop the men's national football team, women's national football team and arrange Bangladesh Premier League and Championship Leagues."
A series of meetings had also been held between the officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Bangladesh Football Federation on this big project, said Mr Abu Nayeem.
This official said that the development of football in 64 districts was included in the DPP and most of the money would be utilised for the developmental aspects.


