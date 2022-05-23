New Zealand batsmen get into the groove against Sussex

LONDON, MAY 22: Four members of New Zealand's top five posted fifties as the World Test champions got their tour of England going by making 342 for three against Sussex at Hove on Saturday.

Tom Latham, Will Young, Michael Bracewell and Tom Blundell all reached the landmark before retiring in order to let their team-mates have time in the middle after Friday's opening day of this four-day game was abandoned without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield.

Before them three members of New Zealand's squad -- batsman Henry Nicholls, seamer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen tested positive for Covid-19.

The trio are now undergoing five days of isolation.

"To get out there, on a nice surface, for all the guys to get a good hit and some time under their belts is always nice," Luke Ronchi, New Zealand's batting coach, told reporters.

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson, left out of England's squad for the first two Tests of a three-match series on fitness grounds, get through 18 overs.












