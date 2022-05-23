Dimuth Karunaratne and Suranga Lakmal sign to play club cricket in Australia

Sri Lanka's Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne and recently retired fast bowler Suranga Lakmal have signed with Endeavour Hills Cricket Club (EHCC) to play Premier League Cricket in Australia. This was revealed by the Club president Arjun Rajendran.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Australia, he said, "we are excited to have Dimuth (Karunaratne) play a few games when he does not have Test commitments later this year and Suranga Lakmal will join after his (English) county engagements".

The 34-year-old opening batter Dimuth will play for this club once the Test series against Australia and Pakistan are over, whereas the 35-year-old right-arm fast bowler Lakmal will join after his stint with Derbyshire is over.

"These Sri Lankan players and other Asian players have been signed to first support our club's vision with building and strengthening the Sri Lankan and Indian community and that attracts more members and players".

"Our club is very big. We have 10 junior sides, 6 senior sides and 4 veterans. All in all, ages 8 to age 80 play cricket. Our club has a very large Sri Lankan and Indian members and players. We have Dilshan as captain and coach. Lahiru Thirimanne played a few games. There are other players who have played First Class cricket in Sri Lanka also play for us", the president signed off.












