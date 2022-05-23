World Cup police brace for huge crowds in Qatar's capital

DOHA, MAY 22: Controlling hundreds of thousands of football fans in Qatar's capital will be the biggest security challenge of World Cup 2022, FIFA told police chiefs from competing nations on Sunday.

Unlike previous World Cups, where only two teams and their supporters would generally converge on one city at any given time, all the games will take place in and around Doha.

The most geographically compact World Cup therefore represents the tournament's biggest "challenge", FIFA security director Helmut Spahn told a security conference for the tournament in Doha. -AFP











