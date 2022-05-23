Shakib to skip ODIs during West Indies tour

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is going to stay away from the One-day series during Bangladesh cricket team's tour to West Indies next month. BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus informed it to media on Sunday.

"Shakib in words said that he doesn't want to play one format during the tour as he needs rest," Younus told.

It's heard that Shakib is interested to play Test and T20i format but he wants to pass over the ODI format during the tour.

"He also said that he will play Test but we are yet to get anything formally from Shakib. We want him in all formats of cricket. Let's see what he said. For the time being, the discussion is off," he added.

Another most dependable player of the country Mushfiqur Rahim is going to keep him away from the tour as he is going to perform Hajj this year.

Besides Shakib and Mushi, Bangladesh are going to play against West Indies without two top speedsters Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

Men in red and green therefore, will become half strength side in both batting and bowling sectors. A bunch of new faces can be seen in the squad but it could be a tough tour for them and will have to struggle to dominate especially in the T20i series, which is the weakest format for them.

The Bangladesh team is slated for June 5 to leave the country for West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches.

The bilateral series will begin with Test matches and the first Test starting on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. Three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.







