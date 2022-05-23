Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib to skip ODIs during West Indies tour

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is going to stay away from the One-day series during Bangladesh cricket team's tour to West Indies next month. BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus informed it to media on Sunday.
"Shakib in words said that he doesn't want to play one format during the tour as he needs rest," Younus told.
It's heard that Shakib is interested to play Test and T20i format but he wants to pass over the ODI format during the tour.
"He also said that he will play Test but we are yet to get anything formally from Shakib. We want him in all formats of cricket. Let's see what he said. For the time being, the discussion is off," he added.
Another most dependable player of the country Mushfiqur Rahim is going to keep him away from the tour as he is going to perform Hajj this year.
Besides Shakib and Mushi, Bangladesh are going to play against West Indies without two top speedsters Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.
Men in red and green therefore, will become half strength side in both batting and bowling sectors. A bunch of new faces can be seen in the squad but it could be a tough tour for them and will have to struggle to dominate especially in the T20i series, which is the weakest format for them.
The Bangladesh team is slated for June 5 to leave the country for West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches.
The bilateral series will begin with Test matches and the first Test starting on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. Three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe snub leaves Real Madrid reeling as reality of new world order sets in
Man City, Liverpool set for judgement day in title race
Sri Lankan cricketers hope to make fans smile with Bangladesh win
BFF requests for Taka 450 crore from Govt
New Zealand batsmen get into the groove against Sussex
Dimuth Karunaratne and Suranga Lakmal sign to play club cricket in Australia
World Cup police brace for huge crowds in Qatar's capital
Shakib to skip ODIs during West Indies tour


Latest News
US unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft