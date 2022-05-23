Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022

Dhaka Test begins today as both hosts and guests eye series win

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 330
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's batting coach Jamie Siddons (L) talks to Shakib Al Hasan during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium ahead of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Dhaka on May 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's batting coach Jamie Siddons (L) talks to Shakib Al Hasan during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium ahead of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Dhaka on May 22, 2022. photo: AFP

The 2nd and the last of the two-match Test series between visiting Sri Lanka and hosts Bangladesh will kick start today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The match will begin at 10:00am (BST).
Bangladesh are sure to bring a couple of changes in the playing eleven as speedster Shoriful Islam and spinner Nayeem Hasan were ruled of the series due to respective injuries they sustained during Chattogram Test.
Nayeem, the Most Valuable Player of the first Test, who notched six wickets in the first innings of the game, is likely to be replaced by off-spinning all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat while Ebadot Hossain is sure to replace Shoriful today.
Like the previous game, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will open the innings followed by Nazmul Hossain Shanto, skipper Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das, means a very strong and long batting line-up.
Taijul Islam, Shakib and Mosaddek will play the key role of Bangladesh bowling attack in spin-friendly SBNCS wicket.
Sri Lanka on the contrary, had good hands with the bat as all their top orders showed their forms in Chattogram. All of Dimuth Karunarante, Dinesh Chandimal, Angello Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhanajaya De Silva and Kushal Mendis handled Bangladesh bowlers nicely in Chattogram.
But the area of concern for them is bowling though they managed to pick all ten Bangladesh wickets earlier but majority of those were for the mistakes of Bangladesh batters. Their pacers were equal to the task but this match will be an acid test for new-look Sri Lanka attack.
SBNCS always helps spinners and with the progression of the game, the ball stars to turn more and more. Batters find easy to bat on in early days and toss winning side must prefer to bat first despite possibility of rain in first couple of days.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe snub leaves Real Madrid reeling as reality of new world order sets in
Man City, Liverpool set for judgement day in title race
Sri Lankan cricketers hope to make fans smile with Bangladesh win
BFF requests for Taka 450 crore from Govt
New Zealand batsmen get into the groove against Sussex
Dimuth Karunaratne and Suranga Lakmal sign to play club cricket in Australia
World Cup police brace for huge crowds in Qatar's capital
Shakib to skip ODIs during West Indies tour


Latest News
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Russia ready to resume talks with Ukraine if Kiev’s stance constructive: diplomat
Padma Bridge not AL’s ancestral property: BNP
1.5mn children at risk as floods hit north-eastern Bangladesh: UNICEF
15 injured in AL's factional clashes in Munshiganj
Rohingya girl trying to get Bangladeshi passport detained
Taka devalues by 40 paisa against US dollars
Liton, Mushfiqur script Bangladesh's memorable comeback
Expatriates can send remittance without question
Three to die for murder in Dinajpur
Most Read News
BEA proposes alternative budget of Tk 20.50 trillion
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss
WHO expects to identify more monkeypox cases
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
Biden, 962 other top US officials barred from entering Russia
Four NSU trustees sent to jail after HC rejects their bail pleas
Fear grips Bangladesh as govt resorts to repression on BNP: Fakhrul
First Saudi flight takes off with all-female crew
Beijing imposes more curbs as Covid outbreak continues
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft