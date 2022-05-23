Dhaka Test begins today as both hosts and guests eye series win



Bangladesh's batting coach Jamie Siddons (L) talks to Shakib Al Hasan during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium ahead of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Dhaka on May 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh are sure to bring a couple of changes in the playing eleven as speedster Shoriful Islam and spinner Nayeem Hasan were ruled of the series due to respective injuries they sustained during Chattogram Test.

Nayeem, the Most Valuable Player of the first Test, who notched six wickets in the first innings of the game, is likely to be replaced by off-spinning all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat while Ebadot Hossain is sure to replace Shoriful today.

Like the previous game, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will open the innings followed by Nazmul Hossain Shanto, skipper Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das, means a very strong and long batting line-up.

Taijul Islam, Shakib and Mosaddek will play the key role of Bangladesh bowling attack in spin-friendly SBNCS wicket.

Sri Lanka on the contrary, had good hands with the bat as all their top orders showed their forms in Chattogram. All of Dimuth Karunarante, Dinesh Chandimal, Angello Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhanajaya De Silva and Kushal Mendis handled Bangladesh bowlers nicely in Chattogram.

But the area of concern for them is bowling though they managed to pick all ten Bangladesh wickets earlier but majority of those were for the mistakes of Bangladesh batters. Their pacers were equal to the task but this match will be an acid test for new-look Sri Lanka attack.

SBNCS always helps spinners and with the progression of the game, the ball stars to turn more and more. Batters find easy to bat on in early days and toss winning side must prefer to bat first despite possibility of rain in first couple of days.











