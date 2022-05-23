

IBBL recognized for highest agri-loan disbursement

Fazle Kabir, Governor, Bangladesh Bank handed over the recognition letter to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL at a programme held in Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.

A K M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Deputy Governor, Md. Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director and Abdul Hakim, General Manger of Bangladesh Bank and Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin, Head of Agriculture Investment Division of IBBL were present on the occasion.

Mentionable that IBBL disbursed Tk. 491 crore under government incentive refinance scheme for agriculture which is 109% of allocation by Bangladesh Bank.



