Monday, 23 May, 2022, 9:35 PM
EBL arranges AML and TBML confce for employees

Published : Monday, 23 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) organized a Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Trade Based Money Laundering (TBML) Conference - 2022 for their Branch Anti-Money Laundering Officers (BAMLCO) and Trade Officials on Saturday at the bank's head office in the city as part of its learning and development programme for employees, says a press release.
Md. Masud Biswas, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was the Chief Guest on the occasion.  EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, M. M. Haikal Hashmi, DMD and CAMLCO and other senior officials were also present.
In the day-long conference BFIU Joint Directors Muhammad Omar Sharif and Md. Al-Amin Reiad were present as the resource persons and shed light on contemporary trends in AML and TBML issues in the day-long conference.


